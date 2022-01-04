Anastasia Kvitko shows off her huge tanned charms | Instagram

When speaking of Anastasia Kvitko the famous model Originally from Kaliningrad, also being a Russian celebrity, she is immediately associated with a curvy figure.

This beauty has a unique figure, which causes her fans to sigh for her at the moment, as happened in a photo where her huge charms they were completely tanned.

His followers have taken care that his popularity does not decrease, that is why Anastasia kvitko appears on several Instagram accounts, where they share content about her as the main attraction of the accounts.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez surprises fans with photos of her breakfast

The same happens with other celebrities of the show business, however we will focus on The Russian Kim Kardashian, nickname with which this famous curvy model is also known.

As you well know, Kvitko was born and grew up part of his life in Kaliningrad, which is located between Poland and Lithuania, in this region the cold is quite marked, so the vast majority of the residents of the place are white people.

Anastasia Kvitko always sports a beautiful slightly tanned foot tone | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Precisely for this reason is that when a foreigner arrives in Latin America the first thing they seek is to tan their pale skin, now you will understand why this flirtatious Instagram model loves to show off her figure in a bathing suit and sunbathe to have a cute tan.

In her photo she is wearing this two-piece swimsuit, it is not one of the smallest that she has used, but it is one of the most flirtatious, the top part is phosphorescent pink with black strap details and the bottom part is completely black .

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Apparently Anastasia kvitko She was ready to take a bath in the pool that was behind her in the image, but not before taking some photos to later share them with her followers, as she usually does in her feed or Instagram stories.

It is precisely from their official Instagram account that they take the photos of the model to later publish them in other places and accounts, at the moment it is not known if Kvitko content that is from their fan-only page has already been shared.

There have been few occasions in which this beauty has been criticized by some Internet users who affirm that her figure has been the result of aesthetic adjustments, something that she has affirmed on several occasions and in interviews is a mistake, that everything about her is completely natural.