Anastasiya Kvitko looks exquisite with a brown micro body | Instagram

The russian model Anastasiya Kvitko shared a new publication, thanks to her the pulse of several of her fans began to accelerate immediately, because she appeared with a striking brown body that highlighted her enormous curves.

This beauty, in addition to being a model, is also quite a Russian celebrity, surely when she succeeded in the United States, which was her goal since she moved to that country, today it is also in her country of origin.

Anastasia kvitko Anastasiya’s real name as she is known on her social networks, tends to share content that is too risque, of course without infringing the bad behavior that Instagram prohibits on sharing prohibited content.

Eight hours ago, his official Instagram account through this publication has been filled with like’s, since he shared it at the moment he has already 189,889 red hearts, in terms of comments these have reached 3,260 in total.

Anastasiya Kvitko looks exquisite with a brown micro body | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

“The Russian Kim Kardashian” as she is also known, is wearing a bodysuit, boots and a raincoat, all with the same hue, only varying in some shades.

During each of his publications we have realized that the beautiful and flirtatious Anastasia kvitko He is fascinated by the brown color, as it has been a constant between his photos and videos.

In his description he asks his fans which of the photographs he published is his favorite, there are four in total, usually when he did this dynamic he usually shared two to three photos, his fans must feel lucky to have an element extra.

It is more than clear that Anastasia is in a photo shoot, we can see this in the last photos where he appears posing and showing some props.

In two of her four images, she appears sitting on a bench wearing her raincoat, although it is somewhat ostentatious, her curves are not lost at all, in fact, she looks even more.

For the two snapshots that are interspersed, she appears lying on the floor with a flirtatious pose, which varies only a little, in her she no longer has the raincoat and is posing from behind, wearing the narrow body at the back.

Probably none of her fans could decide on just one photo and chose to choose the 4 that the beautiful Kvitko shared.