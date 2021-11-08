Anastasiya Kvitko wears huge charms on flirty bodys | Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko recently shared some photos where she once again wore her curves, this time it was thanks to a pair of bodysuits with which she once again conquered her millions of fans.

The flirty curvy model of Russian origin who has conquered millions with her photographs has once again left some fans shocked, there is no doubt that Anastasia kvitko he knows perfectly the taste of his followers.

On more than one occasion, this beauty who is also known in the industry as The Russian Kim Kardashian precisely thanks to her enormous curves, despite the fact that the Internet users have not had any interaction between them, they decided to baptize her with that pseudonym.

Anastasiya was posing extremely daring, as she usually does, in the images she is wearing two different bodysuits.

The first photo shows the Russian celebrity wearing a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder bodysuit, Anastasiya Kvitko She appears leaning on the floor posing on her back, as you may already imagine, the tiny garment she was wearing was lost among her charms.

Anastasiya Kvitko wears huge charms on flirty bodys | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

As for the second photograph, this pretty girl appears russian modelWearing a more striking color, Kvitko was wearing a red bodysuit, although paying a little more attention it looks more like a corset, from the part above it.

Surely it was the second photo that most caught the attention of her followers, because Anastasia also wore an interior in the same tone as the corset, but this had a bit of lace and underneath she wore red stockings.

It is worth mentioning that it was the photo session of the first one that he shared on his Instagram account, a color that in addition to the body was also wearing a raincoat and high boots.

For a couple of days since Anastasia increased the number of the number of followers, now she already has 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

In both photographs he asked if he should share each of the images on his Instagram feed, the answer was more than evident to his followers, in them they affirmed that he should definitely put them since he looked beautiful.

On more than one occasion the flirty model born in Kaliningrad, Russia has done this dynamic with her fans, asking them questions that they immediately answer, especially when it comes to sharing flirty content.