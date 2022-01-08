Anastasiya Kvitko shows off the best angle posing from behind | Instagram

Flirty Russian model and celebrity Anastasiya Kvitko once again wore her huge charms and slim waist in a Photo, where he was posing from behind highlighting everything from his best angle.

Despite the fact that in any photograph this beautiful curvy model always stands out immediately, there will always be some images in which her figure will look better than ever, as proof of this we find a photo on an Instagram account of her followers.

Anastasia kvitko She has stood out for her enormous curves, thus achieving that several stars of the show are left aside in comparison with her beauty and exquisite figure.

It may interest you: Celia Lora and Marian Franco turn on the internet together in a jacuzzi

Any opportunity to show off she always makes the most of it, especially when there is a bit of sun and the famous Russian model is fascinated by tanning so on several occasions we have seen her pose while there is a little sun.

Whenever she has the opportunity to show off her curves, Anastasia Kvitko flaunts them | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

In the image that her followers shared, she appears with a white micro dress, which is undoubtedly one of the tightest, fitted to her beautiful silhouette, highlights every part of her body, to complement this look she was accompanied by a denim jacket and some closed-heeled shoes.

On more than one occasion we have seen that important Internet personalities carry out urban sessions, taking photos from a busy street, or in the case of Anastasiya kvitko on the sidewalk, best of all, he was posing from behind.

That’s how she wore one of her best angles, although to tell the truth, anyone where she appears will always make any inch of her curvy body stand out.

The place where this beauty was found was not just any street, it appears that she currently lives in Los Angeles, it was this place where she moved once she decided that it was the most conducive to her career as a model take off, thus leaving Miami, Florida.

However, the place where he was in said photo shoot gives a bit of a touch to Miami, where he has also had the opportunity to pose, on one side we find a fairly wide river and in the background several tall buildings.

Although the publication was shared on December 15, 2021 on an Instagram account of its fans, the truth is that it has an appearance of a couple of years ago, precisely because of the look of the Russian model, who also today wears a lighter shade of hair.