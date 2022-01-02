Anastasiya Kvitko and her enormous charms in a tight dress | Instagram

The Russian model and celebrity who has conquered the United States and part of Latin America thanks to her curves, once again showed why she is one of the favorites, that is how Anastasia Kvitko delighted her millions of fans with her Nordic beauty and a flirtatious dress flowered.

A few days after the end of the year this flirtatious Russian model who is sometimes compared to two beautiful Internet personalities: Demi Rose and Kim Kardashian, to tell the truth. Anastasiya kvitko She is known as The Russian Kim Kardashian.

As you know, both women are extremely voluptuous and are not afraid to show their beautiful figure as Kvitko usually does in her Instagram content with her huge charms.

On this occasion, she surprised us with an extremely casual dress in coffee color and with a yellow flower print, it had narrow straps, adjusted to the waist and reached below the knees, the fall of the skirt was in line “A”.

Anastasia Kvitko is known as The Russian Kim Kardashian for her huge curves | Instagram anastasia_kvitko

What amazed his followers was that even though this one was slightly long, its huge upper charms peeked out a bit above the wide neck of the garment design, in addition to that at the waist it was really fitted.

As for the legs, in his video published on December 22, you will notice that he has an opening with which he shows part of his shapely legs when sitting.

This flirty 27-year-old model shared in her description that she was in a very good mood, especially because she was drinking her favorite drink, which you can see in part of the images.

Kvitko was walking through a hotel that led to the exit of a beautiful terrace, where he sat for a moment to enjoy his “Bang” in a garden armchair, later he went for a walk around the pool area and continue with your tour.

The publication of Anastasia kvitko It already has 131,546 views and 914 comments in total, where its fans seem to melt for its love, especially because this time their curves look even more voluptuous.

This thanks to the fact that in the part of the waist her dress is quite tight, marking this flirtatious part of her body and showing Anastasiya’s curves both above and below.