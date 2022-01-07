Anastasiya Kvitko highlights micro waist with tight outfit | Instagram

With a new Photo Posted on her Instagram, the beautiful model Anastasiya Kvitko showed off her exquisite silhouette in the style of Kim Kardashian, with one of the most fitted outfits she found in her closet.

For the flirty Russian celebrity Anastasia kvitko Showing off her figure has never been a problem, that is why she has become a popular model on social networks, especially on Instagram, not for nothing the number of followers continues to increase, she currently has 12.2 million fans in the App .

On several occasions, fans of this beauty have confused her with other celebrities on social networks, we talk about Demi Rose as well as Kanye West’s ex-wife, in fact they call her The Russian Kim Kardashian.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez, they share the secret of their enormous charms

This look consisted of a beige top and cotton pants although they looked more like thick leggings, this tight outfit made his micro waist will be highlighted immediately.

In the photograph he was promoting the Bang Energy drink with which he has worked for several years with the brand, the same happens with several Internet personalities including some youtubers and influencers such as Kimberly Loaiza and Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Anastasia Kvitko has a micro waistline | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

The place where she is posing is her own home, since on several occasions we have seen her pose from that site, showing off as usual impressive and especially revealing outfits.

It was just a day ago that he published the photo on his account, already having several likes from his fans and hundreds of comments where you will find some languages ​​of his followers, both Russian from their own country of origin, in Spanish and English.

Anastasia Kvitko’s popularity on social networks

Since 2012 it was when this beauty created her Instagram account, but it was not until a year later that she began to share flirty content.

At first, as expected, he had few like’s, but as he shared more revealing and flirtatious content, Kvitko became more popular, so did his publications.

Today we find risque content on certain occasions, Anastasiya kvitko She also created an account on the famous British platform for fans only, where surely several thousand and even millions of followers on Instagram will have followed her on this new account.

A long time ago he was using a technique to attract more followers, with deep discounts on the subscription, he surely managed to have even more followers.