Anastasia Kvitko beats Ninel Conde in red swimsuit | Instagram

Something in which Anastasia Kvitko has stood out since she launched her Instagram account is in modeling, a fairly strong opponent of Mexican origin is Ninel Conde, however thanks to her silhouette overcame to the actress, while wearing a red swimsuit.

Two extremely beautiful models, one of Russian origin and the second of Mexican origin, both have curves that any male would love to have in front of, that is why they are so popular on the Internet.

Born in Kaliningrad, Russia and 27 years old born on November 25, 1994 Anastasia kvitko, known to her fans as “The Russian Kim Kardashian”.

On the other hand we have the Mexican actress and model Ninel Conde Known as “La Bombón”, born in Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico on September 29, 1976 at the age of 46, she continues to be one of the most beautiful women with the best silhouette in the entire country.

Anastasia always tends to show off her charms with her tight clothes | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

In something that both Kvitko and Conde agreed, is that they used red and one-piece swimsuits, only that the design itself varies a bit, since Anastasiya Kvitko’s is strapless and with sleeves on the sides, in terms of Ninel’s has braces at the top.

The publication of the Russian celebrity was shared on Instagram, in an account of her fans, apparently the image is a bit old because she was wearing her dark brown hair, and on her Instagram we see her use a blonde tone in her publications most recent.

The place where the photo of the beautiful Russian model was taken in front of a mirror you can admire the architectural beauty of the site, which apparently is a luxurious house, which would not be a surprise if it were your own Anastasia kvitko.

As for Ninel Conde, she appeared in her photograph in September, she for her part posed in front of the beach from Miami, Florida, where Kvitko came to live for a period around 2013, when her popularity began to take off.

The ex-partner of José Manuel Figueroa currently has 4.9 million followers, less than half that of Anastasia who has 12.2 million respectively, each one is popular in their own way, either positively or negatively, as has sometimes happened to them. to Ninel.