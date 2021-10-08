Anastasiya Kvitko wears a leather corset and beats Celia Lora | Instagram

Once again the elegance and beauty of Anastasiya Kvitko recognized model and influencer Russian, appeared in a flirty photo in which she is wearing a corset and black leather gloves, without a doubt she will have surpassed the beautiful Mexican model Celia Lora who is used to wearing this type of outfit.

This image was shared through an Instagram account, dedicated to her charms and her beautiful figure, her fans have the habit of launching content that is sometimes risque, starring this famous model.

For days that again the figure of Anastasia kvitko She appeared to delight the pupils of the followers of these accounts and of some other Internet user who walks through Instagram and meets her.

Like other celebrities that we find on Instagram, the Russian model is one of the favorites of Internet users, like other personalities

The well-known russian model Born in Kaliningrad, she is posing in profile, thanks to this pose in which she appears, she is showing off her curves better than ever.

This is because both in front and behind you can see her enormous charms, although it is only a part for some she is simply fantastic and spectacular.

What the beauty is wearing Anastasiya Kvitko It is a leather corset adjusted to her exquisite figure, on the back we find the laces to adjust her curves, with this it is completely highlighted.

The photograph in which it appears was taken from a little above his knees, so it is not possible to distinguish on his legs they seem to be boots or they could be a stockings, however they are not so tight.

Currently she wears her hair a little light, but in the publication she appears with brown hair and a little short in comparison as we have seen her on other occasions.

Despite the fact that her face is being hidden with a somewhat wide pair of dark glasses, you can immediately identify that she is the flirtatious Russian influencer, not only because of her enormous charms but also because of her full lips.

The account has more than 600 thousand followers in addition to 731 publications, the particular photo that was shared 3 days ago has to date 11,312 red hearts.

The place where the photo was taken is near the beach which can be seen in the background of the image, where she is is a beautiful terrace with a palapa.