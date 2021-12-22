Anastasia Kvitko looks like Barbie, in a pink swimsuit | Instagram

There is no doubt that Anastasia Kvitko’s photo shoots are a delight for her millions of followers, like this one in particular in which the beautiful Russian model appeared wearing a pink swimsuit with which everything in sight stood out.

Every time the flirtatious celebrity from Kaliningrad, Russia shares new content, the likes and comments immediately start to foam up in her posts.

Even though this particular one was posted on a fan account of her own Anastasiya kvitko, who has millions of fans.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, they boast a flirty photo

This young Instagram model is 27 years old, being so young she has conquered millions thanks to her flirty photos, this time we will tackle a beautiful photo shoot in which she reminds us of the most famous doll in the world Barbie.

The Russian model moved to the United States as a teenager | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Slim body and huge charms is what Barbie would look like if she were a real person, in the case of Anastasia kvitko It would be a bit more voluptupid as you may have already seen, only that when wearing a pink swimsuit it reminds us of the delicate outfits that this character uses.

There were three images with which Anastasia delighted her fandom, the fabric of her swimsuit was metallic in style, but it stretched a bit since when paying attention to her charms they look a bit tight.

As an accessory, she is using a kind of belt made with black chains and at the end it has a dollar sign.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THEIR FLIRTLING PHOTOS.

On this occasion, Kvitko, who has also been confused with Demi Rose and is called The Russian Kim Kardashian, is not posing near a pool or the beach, rather it seems to be near some flower boxes.

Undoubtedly, for thousands of Internet users, the first photo that was shared in the publication on July 10 is the best, since the tiny swimsuit is lost among its enormous and voluptuous charms, exposing this charming part of its silhouette.

For the next two photos, Kvitko appears from the front posing recharged on a kind of balcony, as for the stage you cannot appreciate much what is around her, perhaps the photographer wanted only to focus on the russian model.

Her thick lips give a special touch to the photos, since in the last two she has them a little parted, surely more than one of them will have shuddered when they saw her.