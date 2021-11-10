11/10/2021 at 7:34 PM CET

.

The Real Madrid coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, praised the performance of the Colombian striker of Rayo Vallecano Radamel Falcao, while refraining from qualifying the passage of James Rodríguez to Qatar football.

This is how he expressed it in a interview with former Colombian footballer Faustino Asprilla for an ESPN sports show where the coach said he likes managing teams more than a national team.

When referring to the actuality of James Rodriguez, who went from Everton to Qatari Al-Rayyan, assured that “for him the important thing is to play, that he is well and can show his quality”.

After a long absence, the Al-Rayyan creative was summoned to the Colombian team by coach Reinaldo Rueda to face Brazil this Thursday at the Neo Química Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, and five days later in Barranquilla against Paraguay.

When asked for Falcao, Rayo forward, said: “He is doing very well here. Since he arrived he has been scoring and playing very well for the team. He seems like a player in very good physical and mental condition.”

Falcao, who was called up for the double round of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in Qatar, will be out due to injury.

On the other hand, Ancelotti said that Karim Benzema, candidate for the Ballon d’Or, has serious competitors to win the trophy.

“He has to fight with others who are doing very well,” he said. Benzema has scored 38 goals with Real Madrid and with the ‘bleus’.

Among the candidates for the 2021 Ballon d’Or are, in addition to Benzema, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho.