There is no doubt that we all enjoyed the party and why not, a good night of drinks. The problem comes the next morning, where the headache and other ailments, better known like hangover, they don’t leave you alone.

Many wish they had a “magic remedy” to remedy the hated hangover and although there are many popular methods to try to cure it, the truth is that they do not work equally in all.

On the subject, a news occurred in the city of Yavne, in Israel, has been around the world as a group of researchers they found a ring which has been quite striking, since this it could have been used to alleviate party nights.

As CNN explains, the Israel Antiquities Authority stated that they found a gold ring and it has an amethyst stone in purple inside what is known as the largest known winery of the Byzantine era.

The ring was located about 150 meters deep, among the remains of a warehouse that contained amphorae and more utensils used in daily life. Experts on the subject indicated that the jewel was made in the 7th century, but it could be a bit older.

Hangover ring?

At first, antique experts thought it was a simple luxury accessory that someone very rich and important may have owned. However, on investigating it and considering that it was found in a place where they probably kept wine, they came to the conclusion that maybe they used it to avoid a hangover.

How could a ring help this? Well, according to archaeologist Amir Golani, at that time amethyst stones could have been used to mitigate the effects of drinking excess alcohol.

“Many virtues have been attributed to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of the drink, the hangover”, Golani said. For their part, they also undertook the task of investigating who the owner of the ring was, and although they did not find exactly the person, they affirmed that it was most likely the owner of the winery, or a foreman, or someone very powerful that he lost this relic while visiting the place.

“Did the person wearing the ring want to avoid poisoning from drinking too much wine? We will probably never know, ”said Elie Haddad, co-director of the excavation.

