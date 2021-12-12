12/12/2021 at 15:10 CET

The Valencia fans gave their last signs of rejection this Saturday to the club’s largest shareholder, Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, both in a morning demonstration attended by 15,000 people and during the match against Elche, after which the question remains “And after Lim, what would happen? With answers ranging from the re-founding of the club to” nothing can be worse. “

A very broad sector of Valencianism is against the management of Lim and his representative in Valencia, the president of the club and his compatriot, Anil murthy, but is more concerned with contributing to Lim’s departure than considering the viability of the club after his hypothetical departure.

Valencianism considers that the important thing is that he leaves the club, which he arrived at seven years ago, despite the fact that at the moment there are no indications that his permanence will be indefinite, nor about the sale of the entity in the short term .

The only sign that Valencia has shown in the last hours, after the signing of the LaLiga agreement with the CVC investment fund, is the request for a meeting with the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, to deal with the resumption of the works of the new Mestalla in the summer of 2022.

Any of the proposals in this regard is received by Valencianism with skepticism after the numerous occasions in which the will to resume the project has come to nothing.

Own Puig has accepted a meeting with Murthy, but you don’t want it to be “unproductive.” It is only proposed with a calendar, project and commitments.

Regarding the future of Valencia without Lim, some of those attending the demonstration this Sunday insisted in statements to . that the first and most important thing is their departure, although Miquel Nadal, columnist and co-author of the books on the centenary of Valencia, indicated that it is possible that there is no other option than to “adjust your jaw and start thinking about a journey through the desert.”

“We will have to assume with dignity a stage that will not be easy because no one will come with the manna. Perhaps we will have to think about a re-founding of Valencia after a difficult period,” he said.

Pepe Barbera, a shareholder and fan of Valencia, pointed out that there are people willing to take on a new project financially.

Barbera sponsored the lawsuit against the former presidents of the club, Amadeo Salvo, and of the Valencia CF Foundation, Aurelio Martínez, who held the positions in 2014 for helping Meriton, the company of Peter lim, acquired the majority of the shares of the company.

“The fault, beyond what the current property may have, is above all Amadeo Salvo and Aurelio Martínez,” he said about the origin of the situation in which Valencia finds itself.

The newly retired magistrate Jose Maria Tomás explained to . that it is not possible to predict what the stage after the Peter lim in Valencia, but he indicated that whoever assumes it will have “very easy to improve” the current one.

For the Valencian judge, at this time the future is going through uncertainty after a few years marked by the disqualification of the current leadership of the club towards Valencian society.