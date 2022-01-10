The Venezuelan Robinson Chirinos He is currently a free agent and the receiver market is not very wide, so we could consider him one of the best available for the season 2022 from Major League Baseball – MLB, which is why we created this unknown.And without the Yankees from New York consider it again?

Heading into last year’s season, the New York Yankees signed Venezuelan Robinson Chirinos to a Minor League contract and the team was expected to make the team to be the back-up for Dominican Gary Sánchez, but an injury prevented him from He will play in the Major Leagues with the Bronx team, however, by 2022 he is recovered and without a team, which could open a possible new window with this organization.

As we mentioned before, the receiver market is not the widest for the 2022 MLB season and Chirinos could easily be among the most striking in it and without a doubt, he has some things that could make it worthwhile for the Yankees to consider again. and here is one of those reasons.

Reasons

Robinson Chirinos at the time painted to be Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher, this for his good chemistry and for having coincided in MLB with the Houston Astros, and we all know that the aforementioned pitcher is the best of the Yankees rotation. Experience, the Venezuelan has 10 seasons in Las Mayores and his career is extensive. Having experience also in Playoffs. Rematch, in case of a possible re-signing, Chirinos will undoubtedly assume it with thirst and hunger for revenge to be part of the Yankees, due to an unfortunate injury he could not put on the striped uniform in the Major Leagues. The Yankees have made it clear that they will look for players from the catcher position and despite having already made minor league hires, the Venezuelan is not out of the question yet.

The Yankees recently agreed to minor league contracts with David Freitas and Rodolfo Durán, and added to them are those from MLB such as Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka, but the 37-year-old Venezuelan in our way of thinking and seeing things could fit in again. this team and its experience in the best baseball in the world could carry weight for that.

Numbers in their fleeting passage through New York

The Venezuelan nicknamed “Pelo Buche” only put on the Yankees uniform for Spring Training 2021, where he played five games no more, gave a hit that was a home run, left an average of .200 in four five at-bats.

In the majors

Chirinos has a lifetime in the Big Top a total of 647 games played, with 445 hits, 91 home runs, 284 RBIs, 265 scored, an AVG of .23, OBP of .325, OPS of .757 and SLG of .432.

In addition, this offseason he has shown himself to be working hard and must certainly be looking forward to a signing.

