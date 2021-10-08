10/08/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Nico González could have his first minutes with La Rojita this Friday at La Cartuja. The Coruña midfielder makes his debut in a call-up for the Under-21 team and has options to have minutes, even as a starter. Luis de la Fuente wants to see new players and Nico, the only Barça player on the list, because Arnau Tenas is injured, is one of them.

After the explosion of Gavi with the absolute, Nico also has grounds to follow in his footsteps, although in his case, jumping first from the U-17 to the U-21. With Barça he has already played six games and his official debut under Ronald Koeman came on the first day of the League, when he had seven minutes in Barça’s 4-2 victory against Real Sociedad.Spain alone leads Group C of the 2023 European qualifying phase. They have won the two games played so far -4-1 to Russia and 0-2 in Lithuania- and want to extend the distance against a Slovakia that adds a victory (3-1 to Lithuania) and a defeat in Northern Ireland (1- 0). The Northern Irish will be the next rival next Tuesday also at La Cartuja in Seville.

De la Fuente has also cited the ex-Azulgrana Abel Ruiz, who on the previous FIFA date was summoned by Luis Enrique. Fontán has replaced the injured Urko.

The possible eleven

Spain: Agirrezabala; Carreira, French, Guillamón, Miranda; Nico González, Winner, Rodri Sánchez; Melamed, Nico Williams and Abel Ruiz.

Slovakia: Krajcirik; Kovacic, Kosa, Mesik, Vojtko; Gono, Pokorny, Svidersky, Galcik; Kapralik and Trusa.

Referee: Kevin Clancy (Scotland).

La Cartuja (Seville) / 8:45 p.m.