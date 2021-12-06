By Jaime Estrada vidaboxeo@cox.net

The left-handed monarch Gervonta Davis was supposed to finish in a two-for-three the last-minute replacement fighter in WBA light love affairs, Isaac Cruz before 15, 850 in the audience at the Steples Center, but he had to go the entire route of twelve rounds so that “El Tanque” could obtain a unanimous ruling in a very even fight, but with inconsistencies in the scores in the crucial rounds, the first round was all for “Pitbull” as well as the fourth in two of the three cards and in the eyes of the world . From 9 to 12 a judge saw the dominance of the Mexican, but the other two only gave him 1 round and the other 2, In the computerized numbers Davis who apparently hurt a hand from the sixth round, only scored the minimum total difference of 12 more blows, 11 jabs, and 1 more forceful blow, that is, extremely even. In other words, if they had agreed, this would have been a draw, but where the captain commands, the sailor does not rule. Gervonta, 27, and palmares of 26 with 24 chloroforms, affirmed without mincing words that there is no revenge at all, while Cruz, 23, who says he lives up to his Pitbull nickname because he always goes on the attack, suffered another setback for a record of 22-2, 1 with 15 anesthesia. If it was a war without truce, but leagues it was seen that Davis was the fastest fighter, a solid defense and something very important, he endures blows of all caliber. Cruz despite the defeat put the name of Mexico very high. Floyd Mayweather was standing ringside supporting his client who affirms that he goes for anyone who is in his way to show that he is the best of the moment pound for pound if the weight were not an obstacle. And without a doubt the 135-pound division is red hot and we just hope they get into the ring to see from which leathers they jump more gauntlets against “El Tanque” defender of his WBA headband and let’s quote Devin Haney with the throne of the World Boxing Council, Australian George Kambosos is also on the list ((who just snatched the sanana last 3 IBF, WBO, The Ring scepters from Teofimo López) and well Ryan Garcia who is a phenomenon in social networks and Vasil Lomachenco They are in the roulette for the fights that do not split firewood and arouse the curiosity of locals and strangers.