12/18/2021 at 12:32 CET

Leo Messi’s Ballon d’Or is more than digested, but on Betfair’s social networks we have organized a competition between the best footballers in the world to see if the opinion of the public coincides with that of the journalists who voted for the Argentine to be crowned.

Through Twitter polls, users were voting through qualifiers, with Messi and Robert Lewandowski as favorites on each side of the frame.

In the first knockout round, N’golo Kanté eliminated Gianluigi Donnaruma, Karim Benzema eliminated Giorgio Chiellini, Kevin de Bruyne eliminated Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski eliminated Mohamed Salah at the top of the table. In the lower part, Messi took Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo to Jorginho, Pedri to César Azpilicueta and Erling Haaland to Luis Suárez.

This left us some quarter crosses between Kanté and Benzema, De Bruyne and Lewandowski, Messi and Cristiano and Pedri against Haaland. Benzema beat Kanté with 65% of the vote, Lewandowski beat De Bruyne with more than 92%, Messi beat Cristiano with 66% and Haaland beat Pedri with 66%.

The best possible semifinals placed Benzema vs. Lewandowski Y Messi vs. Haaland. But there were no surprises, the Pole prevailed in his crossing with 70% of the votes and the Argentine won his place in the final with 68%. There was hardly any doubt who the best were.

And the audience decided. In the last vote of all, the tightest of the week, Messi won the Ballon d’Or with him 61% of the votes, confirming that the audience was in favor of the official results that gave Rosario his seventh award a few days ago.