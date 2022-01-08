Francisco “Kid” Rodríguez, is turning 40 this Friday and his race It is totally uncertain, since it has several years without professional action in the Major League Baseball – MLB, and for the date of today his retirement as a professional has not been officially announced.

Francisco Rodríguez, for years he was one of the best reliever in all the Major Leagues and without a doubt, he is the best bullpen pitcher in the history of Venezuela, but it is no secret that his career ended suddenly and the most curious thing about Everything is that it is not known whether or not he plans to return to professional activity at some point.

Rodríguez reached 40 years old in 2022 in the middle of an unannounced retirement and with uncertainty if he will pitch again, with the LVBP or the Major League of Professional Baseball (LMBP) being possible windows to see him again on a mound.

What happened to your career?

Although 40 years old and inactive for a long time, returning to the MLB should not be an option and it is good to remember that the career of “The Kid” came a bit to the bottom since 2010, when he pitched for the New York Mets and he was accused of assault and suspended without pay for beating his mother-in-law, however, after that he was at the highest level, but it was not the same. From then on his career began to have ups and downs, either due to acts of indiscipline or poor performance.

What will become of the life of the “Kid”?

Little is really known about the owner of the highest number of saves for a Venezuelan in the Major Leagues (437) and of the most saves in a season (62, 2008), he is a very low-profile person on social networks and also He does not know if he works for an organization as a coach or in some other field.

However, for many he is a retired player (without having announced it), so much so that at the end of the present and nascent year 2022, he will be eligible to enter the ballot of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

When did you last play?

In the majors in the 2017 season, but in 2018 he belonged to the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, however with these organizations he did not play any type of category.

His last professional appearance was in 2019, when he played 10 games with the Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), being an elbow injury that took him out of Mexico and seems to have ended his career. in organized baseball.

His achievements

1 World Series 6 All-Star Games

Numbers in MLB

From his debut in 2002 to his last appearance in 2017 with the Detroit Tigers, K-Rod posted a 52-53 record, a 2.86 ERA in 948 games, 437 saves and a total of 1,142 strikeouts.

In Venezuela

He was a member of 10 seasons in the LVBP, saving 32 games in 109.2 innings of work, with a 2.71 ERA in career. In the postseason he reinforced Leones del Caracas Navegantes del Magallanes and Cardenales de Lara, being champion with the capital in the 2005-2006 campaign, registering a total of 36 saves in this instance.

