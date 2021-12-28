The present of the Venezuelan gardener Carlos Gonzalez It is totally uncertain that it is not known what will happen to his race, after wonderful years and being one of the best hitters in the Major League Baseball – MLB, is for the date of today without equipment and has two years without professional action.

Carlos González, for many of the most elegant and effective swings in the Major Leagues, but since the 2019 season, he has not seen action in the best baseball in the world, nor in another professional league, his last participation in a field being the Spring Training of the year 2020, when he was part of the Seattle Mariners team, has since been wiped off the map.

What will become of the life of “CarGo”?

We have very little knowledge of his career and with this employer strike much more, but we have only seen publications of him on social networks sharing with his family, is what we know about González, who, at 36 years old, may want to go back to life. professional action, whether in the MLB or another league, however, we do not have in mind if he trains or works his physique for it.

In 2020, before the pandemic, he was in the ranks of the aforementioned Seattle Mariners, but they released him and from there, not a rapprochement with another organization or rumor was around this outfielder who was All-Star and Gold Glove in The majors.

It should be remembered that a while ago, Carlos González was wanted by a team from the Mexican Baseball League, we are referring to the Pericos de Puebla, who for the 2021 season tried to obtain the services of the three-time winner of the Golden Glove in the MLB, but yet nothing was agreed.

Personal opinion

The way I see things and going through the case of Félix Hernández, if “CarGo” thinks about returning to the Major Leagues, he has it quite difficult, this because he has a good time without professional activity and closed the doors in his moment to play with the Venezuelan National Team in the pre-Olympic tournaments heading to Tokyo and also, was discarded by his team in the LVBP, Águilas del Zulia.

However, nothing is impossible in this life and if you aspire to return, you must work hard for that. Also, Carlos González, some time ago signed with Rachel Luba as his new agent, a lady who has worked hard in MLB and it is good to remember that she was the one who got Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers last year.

Retirement?

Without a doubt, we do not know if putting an end to his career is an option for the Zulian gardener, we only have to wait for him to break the silence and make a decision, but it is no secret to anyone that his professional career went from more to less and in his moment was one of the Venezuelan exponents with the greatest impact in Major League Baseball.

His achievements

A batting title 3 Gold Gloves 3 All-Star Games 2 Silver Bats

Their numbers

From 2008 to 2019, Carlos González recorded in the Major Leagues a total of 1,432 hits, 234 homers, 785 RBIs, 821 runs scored, 122 stolen bases, AVG of .285, OBP of .343, SLG of .500 and OPS of .843

