12/14/2021 at 10:56 AM CET
Pepa Caballero
Game time and you get ready to enjoy the show at home. What room in your home would you choose to watch football? You can opt for a spacious living room, a kitchen that allows you to be near the fridge, the comfort of a room or a terrace where you can scream goals with all your passion. We have the answer to this question in the following apartments for sale in Barcelona, ready for the next game.
Penthouse in Sants with terrace to watch football with friends
There is nothing more pleasant than a day of football in the company of friends. If, in addition, it can take place in your own home thanks to a pleasant terrace, the plan is round. We have an attic with a living room and kitchen, parquet, heating and air conditioning. You can now buy the snacks that we provide you with the information about this house.
Price: 300,000 euros.
More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sants, Barcelona.
Kitchen floor ideal to watch the game while you cook or have a snack
There are those who cannot watch the game sitting on a sofa, they prefer to spend their nerves in the kitchen or having a good aperitif. If you are one of them, this apartment in Sagrada Familia can offer you everything you want, a fantastic kitchen with an island and a bar to enjoy the best moments. In addition, it has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ear cooking?
Price: 583,010 euros.
More information and photos of an apartment for sale in Sagrada Familia, Barcelona.
Apartment with cozy living room and terrace
This house is located in Les Corts. It has a living room with a terrace, ideal for breaks from the game or moments of tension. It is beautiful and bright and has 3 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and a utility room with a laundry area.
Its price: 350,000 euros.
More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Les Corts, Barcelona.
Apartment with furnished kitchen and terrace, you choose where you want to see your team succeed
This house in Sant Gervasi has a large kitchen, a comfortable living room and a terrace decorated with beautiful mosaics, where you can spend good times with family and friends. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Price: 650,000 euros.
More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sant Gervasi, Barcelona.
What do you think of this room to see your team win?
This impressive duplex with a more than affordable price, has a spacious and elegant living-dining room full of natural light, high design ceilings, parquet floors and large windows. It also has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with large storage capacity and laundry room.
Price: 249,000 euros.
More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sant Andreu, Barcelona.
