12/14/2021 at 10:56 AM CET

Pepa Caballero

Game time and you get ready to enjoy the show at home. What room in your home would you choose to watch football? You can opt for a spacious living room, a kitchen that allows you to be near the fridge, the comfort of a room or a terrace where you can scream goals with all your passion. We have the answer to this question in the following apartments for sale in Barcelona, ​​ready for the next game.

Penthouse in Sants with terrace to watch football with friends

There is nothing more pleasant than a day of football in the company of friends. If, in addition, it can take place in your own home thanks to a pleasant terrace, the plan is round. We have an attic with a living room and kitchen, parquet, heating and air conditioning. You can now buy the snacks that we provide you with the information about this house.

Price: 300,000 euros.

More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sants, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Kitchen floor ideal to watch the game while you cook or have a snack

There are those who cannot watch the game sitting on a sofa, they prefer to spend their nerves in the kitchen or having a good aperitif. If you are one of them, this apartment in Sagrada Familia can offer you everything you want, a fantastic kitchen with an island and a bar to enjoy the best moments. In addition, it has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ear cooking?

Price: 583,010 euros.

More information and photos of an apartment for sale in Sagrada Familia, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Apartment with cozy living room and terrace

This house is located in Les Corts. It has a living room with a terrace, ideal for breaks from the game or moments of tension. It is beautiful and bright and has 3 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and a utility room with a laundry area.

Its price: 350,000 euros.

More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Les Corts, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Apartment with furnished kitchen and terrace, you choose where you want to see your team succeed

This house in Sant Gervasi has a large kitchen, a comfortable living room and a terrace decorated with beautiful mosaics, where you can spend good times with family and friends. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Price: 650,000 euros.

More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sant Gervasi, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

What do you think of this room to see your team win?

This impressive duplex with a more than affordable price, has a spacious and elegant living-dining room full of natural light, high design ceilings, parquet floors and large windows. It also has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with large storage capacity and laundry room.

Price: 249,000 euros.

More information and photographs of an apartment for sale in Sant Andreu, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com