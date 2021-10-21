Updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – 19:46

The Andalusian Government joins the agrarian organizations to demand from the Ministry of Luis Planas a distribution model that does not make it lose specific weight in the sector

The president of the Board, the Minister of Agriculture and the representatives of Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas Agroalimentarias, this Tuesday in San Telmo.

The Andalusian Government and the agricultural organizations have agreed on a joint document to convey to the Government of Spain their rejection of the proposed distribution model for European aid linked to the Common Agrarian Project (PAC). Basically, in a joint text, they demand a change in the model that allows Andalusia to maintain its specific weight in the sector and avoid the loss of more than 100 million euros per year that the formula proposed by the Department of agriculture.

The president of the Junta de Andaluca, Juanma Moreno, has presided this Tuesday in the San Telmo Palace together with the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo placeholder image, the meeting of the Agrarian Interlocution Table and the act of signing an institutional declaration to adhere to the demand of the sector on the future of a Common Agricultural Policy that is fair for Andalusia, that does not cut aid to the Andalusian countryside and recognizes its enormous effort and contribution to the modernization and sustainability of agribusiness, and value that the region have a unanimous voice in the defense of the interests of the field.

In this declaration signed by the representative organizations of the sector, such as Asaja, Agro-alimentary Cooperatives, COAG and UPA, it is requested that the same criteria that have been defended be followed so that Spain continues to maintain its specific weight in the CAP within the European Union as a whole and that this serves to defend that Andalusia don’t lose budget within Spain, maintaining coherence in the balance between territories, which has characterized the current national system of productive regions in Spain, according to the Junta de Andaluca through a statement.

Moreno has influenced the fluent and loyal dialogue that exists between the Andalusian government and the cooperatives and professional agricultural organizations, and has pointed out that on September 28, 2020 an institutional declaration was signed in defense of the CAP, an alliance to which the entire primary sector has joined to advance in innovation and competitiveness.

Thus, it has been claimed that the current PAC model be maintained, which has served to fix population to the territory, create employment and wealth, emphasizing that the strength of this autonomous community lies in the fact that one in three recipients of the CAP of Spain resides in it, to which it is added that more than 500,000 Andalusians live off the countryside and that the region contributes 36% of the national agricultural income.

Another aspect referred to in this statement is how damaging the ratification of the eco-schemes raised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food because this would entail a clear loss of income for the Andalusian countryside by disconnecting the new environmental practices from the productive regions in which it is going to be implemented, which would mean a punishment to Andalusian agriculture, since the losses could reach one hundred million euros per year from the PAC check for Andalusian farmers and ranchers.

In addition, the Board has asked the Government of Spain to respect the objectives and demands raised, among which are the defense of an inclusive, diverse, gradual, coherent model that is respectful of agrarian reality of each of the productive regions.

Moreno has pointed out that a good CAP cannot be made for Spain without Andalusia, a community that has more than 750,000 hectares of rainfed arable crops that they will lose between 30% and 45% of the aid they should have for eco-schemes to maintain their current levels and some 250,000 hectares of irrigated herbaceous crops with losses between 25% and 50%.

The Chairman of the Board has added that the olive grove areas that are over 700,000 hectares They will also lose levels of support, translating all this in that a large area of ​​Andalusia will see their aid reduced, increasing the demands of their environmental practices.

With its adherence to the document, the Board has shown its support for the demands of the representatives of the Andalusian countryside and has warned that it rejects the treatment that this sector is receiving in the proposals raised as a basis for the National Strategic Plan of the CAP that the central government seeks to close before the end of the year to be able to apply it as of 2023.

