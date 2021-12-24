12/24/2021 at 12:12 CET

The PSG midfielder, Ander Herrera, stressed that Leo Messi is still the best player in the world in an interview for CVBJ.biz: “We all agree that Leo is number one. He has won his seventh Ballon d’Or and he trains and enjoys as if he were starting to play now. He does not take even one training action as a joke”.

The Basque, who this season is being important for Mauricio Pochettino in the Park of the Princes, recognized the competition with Mbappé is healthy: “This dressing room is much healthier than people think. That sometimes we get angry? Sure, like in any job, but then we hug. Kylian will be the best player in the world for many years.”.

Along these lines, the former Athletic Club and Real Zaragoza player trusts that the French attacker will renew with the Parisian team: “Mbappé has immense humility and a desire to learn from Leo. There is scope to try to renew Mbappé. We have many examples of footballers who have done so from February, March or until April”. “We do not pressure him at all about his future,” he said.

Sergio Ramos, a leader in low hours

The PSG player also spoke about his new teammate, Sergio Ramos, whose adaptation is not being easy: “Used to feeling important, playing and leading, it didn’t have to be easy”.

Winning the Champions, the main objective

The Bilbao team highlighted that the main objective of the club and dressing room is to achieve the first European title in history: “We want to win the Champions League and we are going to try. There is no doubt about that. But because we now have Messi we have to ask for more than the rest”.