11/05/2021 at 19:01 CET

Ander Mirambell He is about to start his 17th season linked to skeleton, in which he will face the challenge of qualifying for his fourth Winter Olympic Games, after being present in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018. This weekend he will start his international career in Whistler (Canada), where he will take part in the triple North American Cup initial test (November 7, 8 and 9), the same location where the Intercontinental Cup will be played on November 13-14.

The national rider has a good track record in the North American Cup, where he has won up to seven races and has been champion twice (2016 and 2020). Whistler’s is, in Ander’s own words, “The most demanding circuit in the world & rdquor; and a track that reaches speeds of up to 140 km / h, which will be a great initial test for the Olympian.

Ander’s preseason has gone through the CAR of Sant Cugat, where he has trained his starts on the starting track that the RFEDH installed this summer, in addition to touching ice in the concentrations of Winterberg (Germany) or Whistler prior to the final competition of week.

This season the qualification system for the Beijing Olympic Games is in the top 60 of the individual ranking and nations, for which the seven best results of each driver will score.

The North American Cup will take place on November 7, 8 and 9 starting at 11:00 local time (19:00 CET). The Intercontinental Cup will be held on Saturday the 13th from 9:00 local time (17:00 CET time) and on Sunday the 14th from 10:00 local time (18:00 CET time).

“In Vancouver (Canada) in 2010 the Olympic dream came true and here now the road to Beijing 2022 begins, which may be my fourth Olympic Games. It will be about ten very intense days, in which we will compete in 3 America’s Cups, then in the Intercontinental Cup on this same circuit and then we will follow the IBSF calendar. These first competitions are important because the first points that give access to the Olympic Games will be at stake. The weather will be the protagonist, since raining the track will be in worse conditions and if it is a sunny day the track will be much faster; We’ll see what the races have in store for us. There is a lot of level in both competitions, all the mid-zone riders are fighting here. When you do your job and fight with everything you have, things end up turning out and that is how I hope the next few days will be & rdquor ;, explains Mirambell.