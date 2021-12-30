12/30/2021 at 12:54 CET

.

Andoni Iraola, Rayo Vallecano’s coach, returned to work this Thursday after overcoming the coronavirus that kept him out and led a session that also included four more players, raising to fifteen the first-team footballers available for the match against him. Atlético de Madrid.

The Madrid team continued this Thursday preparing the visit to the Wanda Metropolitano, where it is scheduled to face Atlético de Madrid next Sunday, January 2, starting at 4.15 p.m., and did so with a total of 19 players, 15 from the first template.

The Montenegrin central Esteban Saveljich, the midfielder Unai lopez, the left side Fran garcia and the striker Sergi guardiola they joined the work dynamics this Thursday after testing negative in the last tests they were subjected to.

These four footballers joined a group they were already part of Mario Hernández, Santi Comesaña, Oscar Valentín, Andrés Martín, Isi Palazón, Kevin Rodrigues, Iván Balliu, Luca Zidane, Nikola Maras, Pathé Ciss and the Colombian goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda.

To complete this Wednesday’s session Iraola had the presence of Manu Navarro, Iker Recio, Adrián Quintela Y Alvaro Aguirre, all homegrown players.

The first squad players who remain unavailable due to the covid outbreak are Stole Dimitrievski, Alejandro Catena, Baby, Álvaro García, Mario Suárez, José Ángel Pozo, Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka, Radamel Falcao Y Yacine Qasmi.