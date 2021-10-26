10/26/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Sport.es

140 days for the high competition to return with the European Cup Finals alpine skiing to sectors of Soldeu El Tarter de Grandvalira, and just over 500 days for the return of the great white circus with the celebration of the World Cup Finals. The constitution of the Honor Committee of these two events that will take place from March 14-20, 2022 and March 13-19, 2023, respectively. The event was attended by Xavier Espot, Head of Government of Andorra; Francesc Camp, Major Consul of Canillo; Josep Pintat, president of the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE) and David Hidalgo, general director of the Organizing Committee. The meeting was also attended by different representatives of the institutions and organizations that will participate in these sporting goals.

This is the fourth time in history that Andorra will host a championship of this level after the 2012 Women’s World Cup (technical disciplines), the 2016 Women’s World Cup (speed) and the Men’s World Cup Finals and female of 2019 with all disciplines. The objective is to once again achieve organizational success to project the best image of Grandvalira and Soldeu El Tarter as a world-class alpine skiing destination. The head of government, Xavier Espot has defined the challenge as “capital” and stressed the importance of “Show Andorra to the world, reinforce the brand and demonstrate the capabilities and attractions that our country has”.

The Honor Committee of the 2022 European Cup Finals and the 2023 World Cup Finals is the most obvious example of the cohesion between the institutions linked to this project aimed at seeking the success of previous editions. On this occasion, the Government of Andorra, the Community of Canillo, the Andorran Olympic Committee (COA), the FAE and the ski clubs of Andorra are represented. A total of 11 members whose main purpose is to represent the Andorran alpine spirit and promote the involvement of citizens in top-class sporting events.

The Major Consul of Canillo and president of the Honor Committee, Francesc Camp has highlighted that “The teams dedicated to organizing the events have worked so that each race is better than the previous one with the aim of getting the FIS to renew its confidence in us by awarding new events.” And so it has been since 2008 with the celebration of 5 European Cups (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013), 4 European Cup Finals (2014, 2015, 2018 and this season 2022), 2 World Cups ( 2012 and 2016) and 2 World Cup Finals (2019 and 2023).

For its part, David hidalgo, head of the Organizing Committee has exposed the most relevant aspects regarding the event such as the race program in the tracks Avet (Soldeu) and Àliga (El Tarter), accommodation, hospitality and parallel activities, volunteers and the most distinctive features of the organization.

In turn, the president of the FAE, Josep Pintat has remarked that the European Cup Finals are “an opportunity to continue demonstrating to the FIS our organizing capacity, but above all our style, a character that sets us apart from others and that we have to believe that, once again, everyone talks about Andorra as what we are, one of the best snow destinations in the world. “

The best will be in the country of the Pyrenees From March 14 to 20, 2022, Grandvalira will host the European Cup Finals at the legendary Avet track and at the emblematic Àliga. The tests will be an important test to roll the teams with the maximum demand to face with guarantees of success the 2023 World Cup Finals, which will be played on the same courts from March 13-19.

The World Cup Finals is the most relevant alpine skiing event after the Winter Olympics and the Alpine Skiing World Championships. The 25 best skiers on the international scene will be in Andorra to compete for a week at the epicenter of competitive alpine skiing in the Pyrenees.

Members of the Honor Committee

Honorary President: MY Mr. Xavier Espot, goverment’s head

President: Hble. Mr. Francesc Camp, Major Consul of Canillo

Vice president: Mr. Josep Pintat, president of the FAE

Honorary members

ME Mrs. Silvia Riva, Minister of Sports and Culture

ME Mr. Jordi Torres, Minister of Tourism Telecommunications

Mr. Jaume Martí, president of the COA

Mr. Meritxell Sangrà, ECA president

Mr. Xavier Sarasa, SEC president

Mr. Jaume Bousquet, President ECPGR

Mr. Daniel Escabrós, President ECAP

Mrs. Meritxell Santuré, President ECOA