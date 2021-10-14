10/14/2021 at 3:30 PM CEST

Koldo’s Andorra team beat San Marino (3-0) in the eighth day of group I of the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and made history: This is the team’s greatest victory and the only time in all its precedents that it has scored three goals in the same match..

The Andorrans, who have achieved their second victory in this qualifying round, also against San Marino, they were imposed with goals from Marc Pujol, Sergio Moreno and Cucu, who closed the scoring account with a goal in the closing stages of the match. With six points out of 24 possible, the team has no real chance of reaching the first place, occupied by England (20), or the play-off, in possession of Poland (17).

SMR 0-3 AND (FT) – Andorra’s biggest victory in ALL its history and the first time it has scored 3 goals in a match. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) October 12, 2021

The team led by Koldo gave a feast at home and achieved a historic victory for the Andorra team, currently in 156th place in the FIFA ranking.. San Marino, rival who thrashed in both the first round match and the second round, remains at the bottom of the list at 210, just behind the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

England, close to stamping the ticket

Andorra and San Marino are in the same group as England, Poland, Albania and Hungary. Precisely the first two are the great aspirants to finish as first in the group and get the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the permission of Albania and Hungary, two especially uncomfortable teams, as has already been appreciated during the group stage.

The British team, however, has a three-point advantage over Poland at the top of the table and depends on itself to be in the next World Cup event: it will be played against Albania on the next day and will visit the weak San Marino in the last.