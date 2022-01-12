Andrea Escalona could be jealous of Tania Rincón in Hoy | Instagram

There are some Internet users who assure that Andrea Escalona cannot see her partner from Today program the driver too Tania Rincon, given that he has shown it on several occasions during the broadcasts of the program.

For some people, it is not news that the television host constantly wants to be the center of attention of the program, her personality could be overshadowed on some occasions by Tania Rincón herself, who always radiates energy and sweetness.

The truth is that the daughter of the disappeared Magda Rodríguez, on more than one occasion, we have seen her being extremely competitive and she continually tends to excel in programming in one way or another.

He has also even been seen to perform certain tantrums when he has competed alongside his fellow members of the program.

Again it was in one of these participations where Andrea Escalona placeholder image and Tania Rincón had a confrontation again caused by the daughter of the ex-producer of the most watched morning in all of Mexico.

In the dynamic that they carried out entitled “go to the blackboard” where they had to write certain words before touching a button in the shortest amount of time, but not before placing certain glasses one after another until they reached the color of the team.

When it was the turn of both drivers to compete, everything seemed to be fine when they bump their fists and start with the dynamics, curiously all this changed when the second round occurred where those present participated again.

However after doing the dynamic Something happened that gave a lot to talk about, even much of the forum felt tense, including on social networks, they mentioned that Andrea is a bad loser and extremely intense, because of the reaction she had.

Intense reaction of Andrea Escalona towards Tania Rincón

Given the speed of Rincón, his partner in the dynamic ended up being totally frustrated, probably because of his reaction that was somewhat reckless.

Andrea ended up pushing Tania, finishing the latter on the floor, since the two of them had run to touch the button to end their shift and to find out who had finished first, immediately her companions immediately prepared to help her.

Arath de la Torre and Andrea Legarreta immediately set out to help their partner, as for Raúl Araiza and Galilea Montijo they wondered if Tania Rincón was alright, who when the incident occurred only smiled a little at what happened.

Faced with this situation Andrea Escalona placeholder image She was quite carefree, perhaps the only thing that worried her, since she mentioned it, was that she hoped they would not attack her on social networks as has happened on more than one occasion after her recklessness.