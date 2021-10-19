Andrea Escalona host of the program Hoy Was she fired? | Instagram

For a couple of days the host of the Hoy program Andrea Escalona placeholder image has disappeared, some think she was fired from the morning, are the strongest rumors to date.

Escalona is known to be one of the conductive most controversial of Today, each of the mistakes or incidents that it happens immediately go viral, it is precisely for this reason that it is adored by many.

Because he has not appeared on the television program, some netizens immediately began to worry about his absence, however Andrea Escalona finally broke the silence and spoke about it.

At the insistence of fans to know if she had been fired or, failing that, that she had resigned, some media that found her immediately began to question what had happened to this flirty television host.

It was thus that the flirtatious host and daughter of the disappeared Magda Rodríguez who was a producer of the Today program When his sister Andrea Rodríguez lost her life, she continued with her work, she decided to make some statements before the media.

Andrea Escalona host of the program Hoy Was she fired? | Instagram andy_escalona

Far from some thinking that she had been absent due to being fired, rather it was precisely for work reasons that she has been absent, in addition to being a television presenter Andrea Escalona placeholder image She is also an actress.

It seems that the coquettish host of Hoy has had to miss the program because she is in rehearsals for the play “Nuevo Tenorio Cómico”, which will premiere in November, in addition to having another project with “What says the saying” .

The latter being one of the projects that he had pending as a promise he made with the Chiquillos de Hoy, this indicates that fortunately the host would soon be rejoining the famous program.

Andrea was born on August 6, 1986, surprisingly she made her television debut when she was only 3 months old, participating in a soap opera being the daughter of Maribel Guardia.

He has participated in several soap operas, some of them are:

Macabron stories, in 2020 And tomorrow will be another day, in 2018 Red sky, in 2011 Love me silly, in 2010 Eternally yours, in 2009

Escalona studied scriptwriting, classical theater, window dressing and styling, so she is not only an actress with a pretty face, she is a highly prepared woman and also a successful host who occasionally makes comical mistakes.