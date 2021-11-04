Andrea Escalona throws a tantrum over another Today’s host | Instagram

The famous host and also loved by the public Andrea Escalona, ​​curiously again threw a tantrum during a transmission of the Today program, all because of one of her fellow drivers, it could have been Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta or Tania Rincón.

In a video that was shared on the Hoy channel, curiously, the tantrum that the host, Magda Rodríguez’s daughter had, was published.

They were doing the “go to the blackboard” dynamic, where they had to write the correct answers to three questions, but not without first having a series of stacked glasses.

They had to go one by one until they reached the one that represented their color and run to write the answers and then touch the button indicating that they finished, this video was shared on the Hoy channel, we will share it with you right away.

The teams, as usual, were divided into two, the reds made up of Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón and Paúl Stanley.

As for the opponents, which was the yellow team, it was made up of Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and Andrea Escalona, ​​with Raúl “El Negro” Araiza the moderator of the game.

The first to participate were the favorite conductors Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, later Arath de la Torre and Paúl Stanley passed, at the end Andrea Escalona and Tania Rincón passed.

It was precisely Tania Rincón who caused the immediate and spontaneous tantrum of the young 35-year-old television presenter.

What happened was that Tania began to hug her shortly before they started and once they did, she hampered Escalona’s work a bit, especially when Rincón beat her by writing faster than she did.

However, his annoyance was when, in addition to having finished first what he had written on the blackboard, it was supposedly not understood at all, when he saw his handwriting immediately, he threw the marker down and said that it was not fair.

Raúl reacted instantly stating that it had been a huge tantrum, for a few seconds the drivers were surprised but not so much because it is something that Andrea Escalona does continuously, Arath tried to calm her down a bit.

By Araiza’s decision, the game was made once more, however the down that Escalona had thrown did not stay in its place and he did not have what to write with, this attitude that the host took did not please the Internet users who commented on the video at all .