Andrea Legarreta appreciates the support they gave him. Is it out of TODAY? | .

The popularity of the conductive from TODAY, Andrea Legarreta, has reached unimaginable levels so much that viewers could not believe that she left the program, however, they were very scared to observe that in her social networks she was thanking for all the support they gave her in the program.

This is how many feared their departure from the morning from Televisa TODAY, thanks to a photo in which it seemed that you are saying goodbye to this production where it is a key piece, forming one of the strongest teams on television together with Galilea Montijo and Raúl “el Negro” Araiza.

On several occasions it has been said that Andrea is in charge of saying who is the one who is leaving or staying in said program, although you have already lied to it by ensuring that it no longer has anything to do with that matter.

The photograph that we will be addressing shows the entire cast of the program made in Saint Angel, where we could see all his teammates and of course also Legarreta but the message he placed below was what caught the attention of Internet users and scared his fans a little.

And it is that the entertainment piece contains words that they appreciate all the support that they have given him until today, with much they imagined that he could be saying goodbye, however he was only trying to return a little of all the affection, support and love that viewers have given to the host and her companions for so many years on the air.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PUBLICATION



Andrea Legarreta thanked her for all the support they have given her in the HOY program. | Instagram @andrealegarreta

This year 2021, despite the adversities, they managed to have an excellent rating, in addition to the fact that the producers were also striving to make creative dynamics and a most entertaining program, as well as bring the best possible information from the world of entertainment.

Thousands of people put this program in their homes in the mornings, really a program that has transcended and that has become an icon of Mexican television, so surely Andrea Legarreta will not come out soon.

This is how her fans were a little scared when they saw her thanks but they realized that it was only a sincere thanks that came from her heart and that here at Show News we had to clarify so that you could also enjoy the beautiful words that her famously struggled to write.