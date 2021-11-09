Andrea Legarreta betrayed? Former Érik Rubín arrives at Hoy | Instagram

Betrayal of Andrea Legarreta?, Paulina Rubio, Érik Rubín’s former partner appeared on the Hoy Program to present his new single, “Yo Soy” and of course, his arrival as the morning star of Televisa reminded many of Andrea Legarreta.

The golden girl enthusiastically arrived at the forum of Today and she was interviewed by Raúl Araiza and Galilea Montijo, which further raises speculation about whether the presence of Paulina Rubio would bother the beautiful Andrea Legarreta, wife of Érik Rubín.

It is no secret to anyone that Rubín had an intense romance with Paulina Rubio in her times as a member of Timbiriche and it is not a secret that Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán even crossed songs of rivalry for the love of Érik.

It may interest you: Chiquis Rivera begs his former Lorenzo Méndez, do they return?

According to what was shared by Nina and Mia’s father, he was with Pau while she had a formal courtship with someone else whom he asked her to leave, but with one or another pretext he did not do so; However, the singer saw her very badly when Rubín crossed paths with Ale Guzmán and they started dating.

Paulina asked Érik to leave Alejandra Guzmán and stay with her, indicating that they had already ended their relationship, but now it was Rubín who would not leave La Guzmán, giving him the same excuses that she gave.

WATCH PAU’S INTERVIEW HERE

Andrea Legarreta betrayed? Former Érik Rubín arrives at Hoy. Photo: Instagram.

It was this rivalry that gave rise to two famous songs by Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán, “Mío” and “Ey Güera”. They assure that the same promoter belonged to both interpreters so he did not stop taking the opportunity to get successes.

What has now surprised many is that during the interview on the Hoy Program, The Golden Girl pointed out that a tour is coming with a character who has been her rival and that they will even put on the gloves on stage, of course, many they affirm that it is Alejandra Guzmán.

Apparently, the ex of the husband of Andrea Legarreta they will come together on stage as said months ago, after it was pointed out that there were many differences between them; However, the words of Susana Dosamantes’s daughter would confirm it.

Paulina also spoke about the process she went through during the pandemic, assuring that she was quite sad to be away from the media and her audience and even thinking that there would probably be no concerts again. The singer shared that these were moments of reflection on everything that human beings should take care of.