Andrea Legarreta confesses his relationship Galilea Montijo, do they hate each other? | Instagram

!Andrea Legarreta Martinez He has confessed! Finally, the most senior driver in the Hoy Program has revealed if there is rivalry and hatred between her and Galilea Montijo.

Andrea Legarreta was interviewed by the beloved journalist from the world of entertainment, Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube channel En Casa de Mara, in which she was questioned on various topics, among them, Martha Galilea Montijo and the Hoy Program.

Vicente Fernández Jr.’s ex was direct and questioned Erik Rubín’s wife about her relationship with Gali and Mia and Nina Rubín’s mother was direct with her answer.

Far from what many will think, Andrea Legarreta assured that she and Galilea Montijo love each other very much, because many things have happened together, good and bad, and they have supported each other at all times. Andy added that there is respect, admiration, friendship and support between the two and that they respect that everyone is different and each other’s personality.

Hoy’s star host even shared that Galilea Montijo stayed in the morning thanks to her, ruling out that there is a rivalry between both actresses and television presenters.

Andrea Legarreta told Mara that Galilea Montijo was from the beginning of Hoy, but on weekends, next to Arath de la Torre and Angélica Vale. During the week, she was Andrea Legarreta’s partner, Laura Flores, who decided to leave the television program to be part of a soap opera.

Legarreta confessed that he spoke with the producer of Hoy, indicating that when Flores left it would be good for Galilea to be his replacement, and his advice was taken into account.

Legarreta was also questioned whether at some point she thought about giving up the Today Program and his answer was affirmative. One of those moments was when she married the former Timbiriche, Erik Rubín, because she assured that she wanted to be a mother and did not know how to make both situations possible at the same time and another was shared previously, when a producer behaved quite badly and She launched offenses at “the pea”, which although they later explained they were not for her, it did bother her a lot, to the extent that she gave up the air and withdrew from the screen.

Another controversial aspect of Legarreta were the differences with Anette Cuburu, which the former host of Venga La Alegría confessed on the same YouTube channel.

Andrea claimed not to be “a rajona” and that the gossip that brought great consequences to Cuburu was not launched by her. He assured that the television presenter made a bad decision that affected him, but that she was not responsible, nor who made it known.

Anette Cuburu assured that two envious drivers who felt overshadowed by her affected her and got into her personal life, even inventing that she had an extra-marital relationship with Raúl Araiza, Hoy’s partner.