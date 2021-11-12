Andrea Legarreta would leave the Hoy program, unexpected news | Instagram

The actress and well-known host of the Today program In addition to being one of the favorites of the same could announce his departure from the morning program, the news that Andrea Legarreta would leave the program would cause great commotion among his millions of fans.

Of the drivers of the famous morning is Andrea Legarreta who has been driving for more time, since the program began, although he retired for a certain period, he returned to driving.

Recently, Erik Rubin’s wife shared an unexpected announcement to her fans during a broadcast, all amidst various rumors, departures from her teammates and certain changes that have been occurring since the beginning of the year.

Surely you have heard about the particular case of Galilea Montijo, another of Legarreta’s favorite drivers and a very close friend of Legarreta, about the alleged resignation that she has requested from the executives due to an illness that needs to be treated in the United States.

Despite the fact that for a few days Montijo became a trend in social networks due to this situation as well as in the program, until recently Andrea Legarreta had not commented on his particular matter.

Everything changed when the host and ex-star of the telenovela “Vivan los Niños” shared the news that she would probably have to leave the program, because she had an invitation to act on the program La Rosa de Guadalupe.

Of course, it is not certain that he will resign from the program, as with Andrea Escalona and Galilea Montijo herself, on more than one occasion they have been absent from Hoy, to attend to other projects where they have been working.

However, for the simple fact of knowing that he could temporarily leave the program where he has been working for 20 years, several were immediately surprised.

Legarreta commented that she is interested in the program that has become quite popular due to the episodes they launch, referring to current situations in society, the host knows of their popularity and would like to participate in a chapter.

However, first he would have to see if the schedules do not clash with the Hoy programming, surely so that he does not have to be absent at any time, and that his fans continue to enjoy seeing it every day.

Something that probably few followers of Andrea Legarreta They knew is that she confessed that on more than one occasion she has resigned from the program, due to certain conflicts of interest and perhaps confrontations with producers, however she has returned.