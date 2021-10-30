Andrea Legarreta brings out her dark side in the middle of Hoy, “Siniestra” | Instagram

Sinister! Finally the beautiful Andrea Legarreta has taken a never before seen side of her in full Today Program and it has turned out quite dark. The beautiful presenter with the longest service in the morning Televisa star won the palms for the best Halloween costume on October 29.

The Circus of Terror in TodayThis was the name of the show that the viewers of the Hoy Program witnessed yesterday and Andrea Legarreta Martínez became the queen by transforming into a sinister little clown.

Erik Rubín’s wife surprised by appearing dressed in white and black striped stockings and a clown costume with tutu, suspenders and the characteristic large balls in front, all in different colors. To complement Andrea Legarreta’s outfit, she dressed in a pair of long gloves also in black and white, a small hat with details on her head, but without a doubt what got the applause was the makeup.

The actress also used a wig in black and red, which she combined with her makeup. Andrea Legarreta was painted completely white on her face, with very dark shadows in her eyes and around them and a lot of red around, to make it even more sinister, the communicator put on contact lenses that gave her a special effect.

Andy was very grateful to the Televisa hair, makeup and impersonation team for the incredible work they did with her for Hoy. The television presenter shared some photographs in which she appears with Paul Stanley, who was also a sinister clown and together with them she assured her followers that they felt fear and took the opportunity to thank.

Most viewers thought that the best costume was Andrea’s; however, the other conductors were also personified with the theme of the circus.

The photographs were shared on the official account of Andrea Legarreta a day ago and exceeded one hundred thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers did not stop praising Legarreta’s costume and assuring that it is scary.

Other costumes that could be appreciated in Hoy were a mustachioed fortune teller, Tania Rincón; the presenter of the circus, Raúl Araiza; a beautiful and sinister trapeze artist, Andrea Escalona; among others that looked really sinister.