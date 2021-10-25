Andrea Legarreta dresses like a beautiful rainbow in photos | Instagram

Something that has undoubtedly characterized the flirtatious and famous television host is her good taste in dressing and especially her shapely legs, however on this occasion Andrea Legarreta decided to surprise dressed in rainbow.

Thus, the wife of singer Erik Rubín let her fans get excited when they see her wearing this most colorful two-piece suit.

Andrea Legarreta He began to show it off a couple of hours ago on his official Instagram account where to date he has 9,420 publications, he delights us daily with his new content, just as he did recently an hour ago.

What Galilea Montijo’s friend was wearing looked like hooded pajamas, the fabric was quite light cotton.

At 50 years old, the famous actress continues to surprise her fans, she does not even seem to be that age which is more than surprising because she looks much younger, it would not be a surprise if she becomes the second Maribel Guardia in a few years.

There are two photos that he published, in both it is leaning against a high wall with some creeping plants that are in it with large and quite green leaves, the place looks quite rustic and striking.

You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain … Blessings, any resemblance to an Apizaco top is a mere coincidence, “said Andrea Legarreta.

Something with which this Mexican beauty is also usually identified faster is her fresh humor, surely for this reason it is so loved by her millions of fans just as it happens with her colleagues from Hoy.

Where is Andrea Legarreta from?

The driver was born on July 12, 1971 in the beautiful and busy Mexico City, apparently she has lived all her life in this city, which is where she currently works in the Hoy program.

Of course, throughout her life she has had the opportunity to travel to other countries, whenever she goes on vacation with her husband and her two beautiful daughters.

Since she began her career, she has not had the opportunity to change residence, her popularity and charisma was in great demand when she was an actress, which she decided to change to dedicate herself to conducting the Hoy program, where she has been the owner for more than 20 years.