Andrea Legarreta would be insulted by Sherlyn: “Crazy old woman” | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta would have had differences with some of the colleagues in the middle, it would be Sherlyn, who would call “crazy old woman” to “Today’s driver“.

The actress, Andrea Legarreta, has not been exempt from some comments and it would be Sherlyn herself who would not hesitate to launch strong insults towards the colleague of Galilea Montijo.

It would be an audio that would collect the words of the “television actress” who would go to the jugular against the “Erick Rubín’s wife“, who appears every morning in the” Hoy program “.

In a material shared on the platform Tik Tok, a recording relives the controversial moments in which an audio of the also singer ranted against the colleague of the morning of Las Estrellas for 23 years, Andrea Legarreta.

I swear I have no idea what I did to her, you … crazy old woman. Well yes, who knows what stung him? Poor! mentions a voice that would correspond to that of Sherlyn, today the mother of a son and who throws herself against the presenter.

Apparently, Andrea Legarreta Martínez would have had a bad behavior with the also television figure, so in the audio, Sherlyn it can be heard quite annoying.

Her fury was so great that the native of Guadalajara even mentioned that she could take her job, which many would remember the past rumors in which she was linked to “witchcraft jobs.”

From what is heard, Sherlyn would mention “he would take his job” from the “radio and television host”, this, according to one of the many audios that Jorge Clairvoyant claimed to have in his hands, whom the actress of “Vaselina “He would hire to do little work against his ex-partners.

Don’t be around m # $% na, in a while, I’m going to take your job off! and what will you do? Sherlyn was heard on the supposed recording.

It should be remembered that later, the clairvoyant would file a lawsuit against Sherlyn, whom he would accuse of having allegedly sent a couple of agr3s0r3s to hurt him.

It is not the first time that comments have arisen against Legarreta Martínez, since although the now professional and mother of two daughters has a long history within the industry, some in social networks have launched strong criticism against the famous 50-year-old.

In addition, it should be remembered, “Andy”, as the host is called, has been involved in the midst of strong controversies by Alfredo Adame, who uncovered a series of scandals around the relationships of the “Carrusel” actress, who was his colleague on the morning broadcast.