The beauty Andrea Legarreta Martinez once again she left her fans speechless with her enormous beauty. The conductor of the Today Program made real the saying of the one who dresses in yellow in her beauty trusts and trusts so much that it showed how far the leg loses its name.

Andrea Legarreta chose for the occasion a beautiful and very flirty yellow and long dress that lost length when posing because the beautiful actress posed sitting on a sofa and raised it in a way that showed more than her famous and shapely legs.

Making the photograph even more attractive, the beautiful wife of Érik Rubín made a flirtatious gesture bringing her hand to her face that fascinated her followers. The Hoy star complemented her image with her loose blonde hair, perfectly arranged, brown ankle boots and a thin red bracelet.

The driver who has had the longest time in the Hoy Program posed with a very pleasant and homely background that anyone would want to be enjoying that place and that moment with her.

The photograph was shared on the actress’s official Instagram account on March 15 and has exceeded 100,000 reactions on the famous social network. Along with the image, Legarreta shared a nice message about age, making it clear that it is only a number.

How old am I? .. It depends … There are times when I am 5, others almost 50, 25, 10 … And there it goes … Age is a state of mind! I am that age, in which every day I care less about the noise of the negative and I pay more attention to the music … I have that age when I do not care what they say and I care what I live and feel …

What Internet users liked the most is the way in which Galilea Montijo’s friend and colleague ended the message, ensuring that she is the exact age to be happy and fight for her happiness.

I am the right age to be happy and fight for my happiness and the right energy to make my life an inspiring story … ✨.

The Hoy Program has consolidated Andrea Legarreta As one of the most beloved conductors of television to the degree that she has put aside soap operas, the same ones that made way for her in her artistic career, on just one occasion many years ago, this beautiful woman was absent from the morning star of Televisa to record a melodrama.