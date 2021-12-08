“Shit”, Andrea Legarreta enrages in the middle of the Hoy Program | Instagram

Enraged !, the famous presenter with the longest tenure in the Hoy Program Andrea Legarreta he lost his composure and exploded in full broadcast against “hasters” and “shit”, all this as a result of what they recently said to the famous Érika Buenfil.

Andrea Legarreta Martínez did not contain her annoyance for those who say about herself, think that they can talk more about others just because they have social networks and she assures, they should think if they really gain something by acting in that way.

The truth, rather, each one behind those screens, behind that keyboard, would have to raise awareness and say ‘what do I gain by throwing so much … at others?’, I better see my world, I see my space, he commented in full Today Legarreta.

It may interest you: Is Televisa in trouble ?, Anabel Hernández will dedicate a book to him

The actress, who was also an actress, tried to contain herself a little to say the word she should use; however, her peers encouraged her to continue her allegation and finally point out the negative comments on “shitty” social media.

Andrea Legarreta He assured that people who speak in this way and seek to harm others are quite wrong and, above all, that what they say and do speaks more of them than of others.



“Shit”, Andrea Legarreta rages in the middle of the Hoy Program. Photo: Instagram.

As long as my space improves, I do my things, I see my friends, I see what kind of person I am, that is, starting because you dare to say horrors to someone because you have networks, then what you are telling them, better watch out for yourself, because that speaks more about you than the person you are attacking.

These comments came after the drivers of Today share the note of the quite negative comments that actress Érika Buenfil received on social networks after her resounding success on social networks.

They definitely agreed with Legarreta’s words, his colleagues Arath de La Torre and Galilea Montijo, who agreed to each of his words. It should be noted that the one who has been most affected recently in social networks has been the beloved driver from Guadalajara.

Galilea Montijo was mentioned in the most recent book by Anabel Hernández, Emma and the other narco ladies, where it is stated that the actress was also a couple for approximately two years with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, a situation that is not positive for Montijo’s image.

Recently, the host of Hoy was the face of one of Televisa’s most famous projects, the Telethon, where Internet users took the opportunity to fill in negative comments on their social networks and tell them to ask “their friends” for the money.