Is Andrea Legarreta leaving Hoy ?, Galilea Montijo receives “another” | Instagram

Do youAndrea Legarreta Are you left out of Hoy ?, A beloved television host arrived at the Hoy Program and replaced the host with the longest standing of the morning star of Televisa.

Carmen Muñoz was received very well by Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón at the Today Program, so rumors were triggered that the former host of Enamorándonos would have arrived in the morning to stay with Andrea Legarreta’s place.

Andrea Legarreta Martínez is absent in the famous morning and Carmen Muñoz was his replacement, but it was made more than clear that only temporarily, since he attended as a guest host, who also returned in this way was Jorge el Burro Van Rankin.

Ever since there was speculation about the entry of Carmen Muñoz to Televisa, there was talk of the possibility that she was part of the Hoy Program, which she herself rejected in an interview. Muñoz assured that at no time had they talked about Hoy with her, but about new things and would be in the morning to talk about her new project on Televisa.

Tania Rincón, also a former member of TV Azteca, shared that Carmen returned to where she was happy, because with beautiful memories she highlighted how well it made her see the forum in which she was part of the Nuestra Casa program 16 years ago.

Carmen Muñoz’s departure from TV Azteca caused enormous controversy because the host of Al Extremo had requested permission to be absent from work due to family health problems and when the renewal of her contract arrived, she did not sign.

As indicated, although the businessmen tried to negotiate with the television presenter, Carmen would not be in the best conditions and decided not to accept to take a break and take care of her family.

Today the guest host of the Today Program He assured that upon receiving Televisa’s proposal, he saw the opportunity to return to do what he likes the most in better conditions now.

Carmen arrives in the midst of many rumors and after a long absence by Galilea Montijo in the morning, there were even those who spoke of a definitive departure, although it was not like that. Montijo disappeared from the morning shortly after the scandal that linked her to a powerful man, Arturo Beltrán Leyva, with whom they claimed she had a two-year relationship.

Gali denied any link and claimed to take pictures with a large number of people, so he did not know who they were or what they all do. He also took the opportunity to separate himself from his friend, Inés Gómez Mont.