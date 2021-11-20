Andrea Legarreta looks beautiful and youthful in winter boots | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and legendary host of the morning show Televisa TODAY, Andrea Legarreta, has participated in the program for many years and of course making viewers enjoy her beauty with her presence, to this day she remains young and beautiful and is showing it on her social networks.

I give you we will address a piece of content that has worked as a perfect entertainment for his fans, a photo in which he appears using some winter boots black color that practically reaches his knee and a nice black dress with print.

The image has more than 55,000 likes and in it the conductive showed that she looks beautiful posing from one of the corridors of the television where she works and where she spends a lot of her time.

Andrea always with her characteristic smile and her excellent attitude, wearing his beautiful figure and demonstrating why she has become one of the most important television host in the country, being on the air for many years continuously and non-stop, an achievement worthy of recognition.

However, not everything is rosy, controversies sometimes arise in the program and even about their opinions, and on several occasions they have been the target of IMSS and even divided opinions on social networks.



Andea Legarreta shares her beauty and her youthful figure from the Televisa forums.

She was recently mentioned in the headlines thanks to the visit of Paulina Rubio, who dedicated herself to ignoring her for some moments of the program addressing only Paul Stanley, so many Internet users began to make theories and after Yordi’s interview they thought that this was to cause of the relationship that “the golden girl” had with the famous husband, Erik Rubín.

Pau Rubio considers that she was the one who had Erick in love, she also added that when participating in Timbiriche she thought that “It was my soul mate”, saying “Love with Erick was something very, it was my soul mate in some way”, what the rose with Andrea was related to these claims.

Find out about this information and much more in Show News, we will be bringing you the best of Andrea Legarreta, news, curiosities and everything that happens interesting around her and the famous morning of Televisa TODAY.