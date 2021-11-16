Andrea Legarreta confirms project with rival of Pati Chapoy | Instagram

One of the favorite conductors of Mexican television is undoubtedly Andrea Legarreta, who has recently surprised her fans by appearing on another program that is not Hoy, next to one of the journalist’s supposed rivals Pati chapoy.

The host of the Hoy program does not usually attract attention in controversies, the situation in which she is involved in one of them has been rare, the most recognized could be the one in which Alfredo Adame involved her.

Usually Andrea Legarreta he remains out of all controversy, his personality and character help him a lot, although of course he is not exempt like any other personality in the environment.

It may interest you: Adamari López dances with Jacqueline Bracamontes on video

Recently it became news that she and her husband Erik Rubín appeared as the official presenters of an international event, we are talking about the 2021 International Balloon Festival, the striking thing was that they appeared next to Facundo.

Unlike the couple formed by Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, Facundo is a controversial personality and has had some alleged problems with other personalities in the environment, including Pati Chapoy.

Andrea Legarreta confirms project with rival of Pati Chapoy | Instagram andrealegarreta

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

In addition to Televisa Facundo He has worked with other companies such as Fox and also TV Azteca, which is where he met the journalist and without hesitation one of the most important people in the company and in the Ventaneando program.

For two days that Andrea Legarreta and her husband began to share content of this beautiful festival, sharing the presentation of it with Facundo, who will work in the company that is the direct competition of Televisa.

Why it is said that Facundo is a rival of Pati Chapoy

It is said that when the driver arrived at TV Azteca, the host of Ventaneando did not think it was a good idea, because he is a controversial and irreverent person, he surely believed that he would bring a bad name to the television station.

However, the conflict between the two had some friction, due to Facundo’s participation in La Isla when there was a strong confrontation with Pati Chapoy despite this, at the same time as it happened with Lorena Herrera Facundo denied everything.

Unlike with Lorena Herrera, with Pati Chapoy the host mentioned that it was the production that had invented the entire conflict to get the attention of viewers.

After he retired from TV Azteca, Facundo was invited to a Televisa program, something that did not seem good to Chapoy, who accused him of being a traitor via Twitter.