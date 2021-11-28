Andrea Legarreta screamed in pain for joking Galilea | Instagram

It is well known that the two favorite drivers of the Today program Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta They have a perfect friendship, it is thanks to this that it is allowed from time to time to make some jokes, however for Erik Rubín’s wife it did not turn out as expected.

It was like this that for wanting to play a joke Galilea Montijo, the flirtatious driver and businesswoman ended up screaming in pain, perhaps for some it was something even comical because of the situation in which she was involved.

During a broadcast of the famous morning Andrea Legarreta received an electric shock that was supposedly directed at her friend.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, is the family investigating Nerea? “The truth will be known”

Through a video on YouTube we had the opportunity to see everything in a video, surely it could be one of the most entertaining, because the laughter was not lacking, especially when seeing Montijo stressed and very scared, apparently he is terrified of electric shocks.

As you well know, the drivers themselves have to play in some sections per team, usually it is the yellow and red team, who lose they deserve a punishment.

On this occasion it was the turn of the Galilea Montijo team, Arath de la Torre and Andrea Escalona, ​​who had to play “hot potato” with a sphere that gave small touches while they touched it. The person in charge of directing this game was Andrea Legarreta.

While she was preparing said sphere, she ended up giving herself some touches, before doing it together with Raúl el Negro Araiza they were laughing a bit because her teammates would have to do this dynamic, however it was Legarreta who ended up having touches before everyone else.

From what can be seen in the video, Galilea does not like feeling this sensation at all, so she looked extremely scared and distressed, knowing that she had to go through this torment.

On two occasions she ended up losing, and whoever lost received touches from the famous steren box of touches, however for the second round her teammates seeing her despair and fear of posing for this again ended up supporting her and receiving all the punishment.

Despite the fact that it was only a short time when they began to receive the small electric shock, Montijo looked extremely desperate and despite the fact that Legarreta and Araiza mentioned that they hardly felt they did not hold hands again.