Nothing asks a young girl! The beautiful driver of the Today ProgramAndrea Legarreta left his followers speechless on social networks by showing off at 50 years of age with a tremendous cachetero and not only on his Instagram account, but also in the morning star of Televisa.

The era of Érik Rubín made it clear once again that age is just a number, because Galilea Montijo’s partner really looks like a 20-year-old girl with a cheek that stole sighs on the screens.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez He posed for the camera to capture his outfit from the Today Program, which seems to be quite elegant, but quite short, so it even showed a bit of where the leg loses its name.

The also actress chose for the occasion a black set, long sleeves and a flirty olán; However, what was not long at all was the shorts of that set that showed off her beautiful legs, the most beautiful on television and a little more than that.

Andrea Legarreta posed sitting and standing showing off her beauty and pronounced curves and drawing more attention to the shortness of her shorts with high black boots as well, an ideal outfit for the season. The Televisa star complemented her outfit with her loose, wavy hair and quite natural makeup.

The famous beauty has obtained more than 45 thousand reactions to her photographs and many compliments for her person and beauty in the comment box of the publication made on her official Instagram account. The photos were shared with a nice message that talks about the stars.

The stars say that we are the fleeting ones … ✨⭐️ ✨ Blessings for all beauties !!, wrote Andrea Legarreta next to the images.

Andy has been cataloged as one of the most beloved conductors of Mexican television, in fact she is the presenter with the longest time on the Hoy program, the morning star of Televisa. Although much has been said about a supposed rivalry with Galilea Montijo, the truth is that she herself has shared that it was thanks to her that her friend, who was not then, ended up in that place.

Andrea Legarreta He shared that before the departure of Laura Flores he told the producer in turn that it would be a good idea for Gali to be the one to take his place and he was not wrong, because they have made an incredible dumbbell in the morning.