Andrea Legarreta looks more than her legs in mini shorts | Instagram

“Cover yourself lady”, no better not, the truth is that the beautiful Andrea Legarreta looks like a beautiful young woman and everything is going well that is why the host of Today He wore more than his legs in the star program of Televisa.

Erik Rubín’s wife stole sighs on the forum and on social networks with a photograph in which she apparently tried to show off her boots; However, it was impossible for the eyes to go where the legs of the beautiful Andrea Legarreta Martinez they lose their name.

The host with the longest time in the Hoy Program chose for the occasion a set in black with a mini short that showed more than her beautiful and well-worked legs, especially by putting herself in a pose for the photograph that is found on social networks in which She not only sat down, but also leaned in, letting the gaze capture a little more of her beauty.

Andrea Legarreta complemented her image with some beautiful high shiny black latex boots that gave her the touch of this season, a very natural makeup, her hair completely in place and her flirtatiousness to the surface.

Andrea Legarreta looks more than her legs in mini shorts. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph was shared more than 19 hours ago on the official Instagram account of the also actress and has exceeded 25 thousand reactions on the famous social network. In the description of the image, Andy alluded to the boots, which apparently loved him and much of his audience as well. The followers of her famous took the opportunity to fill her with compliments, emojis and others and remind her a thousand times how beautiful she is and how good she looks.

Recently Andrea Legarreta was part of the entertainment news after an ex-partner of her husband, Erik Rubín came as a guest of the Hoy Program. The woman in question was Paulina Rubio.

The golden girl was in the morning to present her latest single and was interviewed by the hosts of the program; However, what transpired is that they claim he did a great slight to Legarreta by ignoring her and trying to stay away from her.

For her part, and like a professional, Andrea Legarreta did not give importance to what happened and ensured that she respected the artist’s space and that she was placed where she felt most comfortable. Without a doubt, a whole lady.