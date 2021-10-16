Andrea Legarreta talks about the times she wanted to resign from Hoy | Instagram

The famous and beautiful Mexican driver Andrea Legarreta has announced that he resigned several times from the Today program and I also reveal what the reasons were, because apparently not everything is rosy in her life.

Erik Rubín’s wife announced that there have been several times that she has thought about quitting the Hoy program, however, thanks to the company Televisa who has supported her has been able to stay in the morning for just over 20 years.

There is no doubt that one of the most beloved television conductors is Andrea Legarreta, and it is not for nothing that she has remained on the air for a little more than 20 years with the conduction of the Hoy program.

And although there have been many rumors about his power to decide who is part of the program and even his departure from the morning broadcast most watched by Mexican families.

However, finally and for the first time, Andrea Legarreta spoke with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda about this issue and made it known if she ever thought about quitting the Hoy program and what were the reasons that led her to do so.

It should be noted that of the 23 years that the Hoy program has been on the air, Andrea Legarreta has shared with the followers of the broadcast that he has been around 20 years in front of the production of the morning, but there are moments in his life in which he reached think about abandoning the conduction of the broadcast.

What I remember the most is that since I was a child I always wanted to be a mother, so I said how am I going to be able to combine this? … I wanted to live the experience to the full, so I thought: ‘I think it’s a good time to go out ‘”said Andrea Legarreta

However, despite the fact that he thought about leaving the broadcast because he was with his daughters full time, the Televisa company asked him not to leave.

That is why the company supported her so that she could be with her daughters while recording the broadcast, even remembering that her dressing room was a nursery.

In addition, another of the times that the also singer came to think about leaving the morning broadcast and that she even submitted her resignation was due to the friction she had with one of the producers of the Hoy program.

The truth is that it is almost impossible to imagine the morning show without her presence, as she is one of the most important conductors of said program.