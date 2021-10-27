Andrea Legarreta wants to find the actress Adela Noriega | Instagram

As you may remember, it was since 2008 that we last saw the actress Adela Noriega play a role in a soap opera and since then nothing has been heard from her, so many are intrigued about her current life.

This past October 24, Adela Noriega turned 52 years old and her admirers, as expected, remembered her on social networks on pages dedicated to the actress, since, as is well known, she does not have official social networks.

And it is that for several years, absolutely nothing has been known about the actress of soap operas such as “Real Love”, “Quinceañera”, “Simply Maria”, “The privilege of loving”, “The spring”, among many others.

Due to the above, recently in the famous morning program Hoy they remembered the actress due to her 52nd birthday, and commented that they are extremely strange the way Adela Noriega has disappeared from public life.

It is for that reason that Andrea Legarreta He asked the public that whoever had a photograph of the actress share it with the production of the Hoy program.

And it is that Erik Rubín’s wife assures that no matter how hidden the place where he now lives is, in all parts of the world you will always find a Mexican who can recognize her.

Although a few weeks ago, from La Casa de los Famosos, the reality show in which Alicia Machado currently participates, she announced that she knows where Adela Noriega lives.

Well, according to the former Miss Universe, the soap opera actress would have her residence in Florida, United States, however, unfortunately this is not a confirmed version.

It should be noted that the last telenovela in which we enjoyed Adela Noriega’s performance was in “Fuego en la Sangre”, where she shared credits with the actor Eduardo Yáñez, and they were even the protagonists of this story.

For this reason, the last scenes that Adela Noriega recorded for a telenovela were precisely those of Salvador Mejía’s production, it should be noted that this story was broadcast through the Las Estrellas channel in 2008.

Since then little or nothing has been known about the actress who made millions of viewers sigh with her role as Matilde in Amor Real where she shared the scene with actors such as Helena Rojo, Fernando Colunga, Mauricio Islas, Mariana Levy, among many others.