. Andrea Meza is the new national correspondent for Telemundo.

After crowning Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, as the new Miss Universe during last night’s broadcast of the 70th edition of the international competition, Andrea Meza de México, the now former Miss Universe, begins a new stage as an entertainment correspondent for Telemundo.

Trading her crown for a microphone Table will contribute to the network’s national entertainment programs, including ‘En Casa con Telemundo’ and ‘Latinx Now!’, in addition to specials.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to begin this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” said the beauty queen of Mexican origin after joining the Hispanic network.

“Andrea showed the world who she is, what she is passionate about and what she is capable of accomplishing when she won the coveted Miss Universe title during the 69th edition of the competition in the middle of this year,” she said. Ronald day, President of Entertainment and Content of Telemundo. “Today, we are happy to welcome Andrea to the Telemundo family and see her share her talents with our viewers across the country.”

What you should know about Andrea Meza, the new star of Telemundo

Representing your country, Mexico, Andrea Meza from the city of Chihuahua was crowned the winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe during the exclusive Telemundo broadcast of the international competition last May.

During this year, Table He has been part of Telemundo specials such as the “Billboard Latin Music Awards” and the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”.

The young Mexican has a degree in computer engineering and is an activist, focused on women’s rights, HIV awareness, and eradication of gender violence. She is also certified as a makeup artist, model, and is the official tourism ambassador for her hometown, Chihuahua. Outside of her professional work, she is passionate about staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle, as well as enjoying extreme sports.

