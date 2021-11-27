The reign of Andrea Meza as Miss Universe went directly into history for being the first to receive the crown after declaring a pandemic worldwide. That same situation made his reign last much less after the contest was held in May 2021 and not in December 2020 with it would have been planned. Despite this, the 27-year-old Mexican is happy for all the opportunities that the contest gave her, such as the great change it brought to her life because, whatever happens, she will always be the winner of the 69th edition.

© @ andreamezamx



In an interview with HELLO! USES, Andrea was honest about what she will do immediately after crowning her successor, how complicated her reign was at first, how things are going with her boyfriend and the new stage that begins on December 12, when she hands over the crown in the contest to be held in Israel. An exciting transmission that you can watch through the Telemundo signal.

How do you feel now that it is your last weeks as Miss Universe?

“Ah! With many mixed feelings, but the truth is that it has been a wonderful journey. I have enjoyed every moment as promised from the beginning and have been so busy that I really don’t have that much time to think about the end. What keeps me positive is that I know this is the beginning of a new story. “

It was a short reign, you became the first Miss Universe after the great world hiatus, what was different about your months as queen?

“Obviously the situation that we are going through right now and that is not over yet. That put a total twist on this story. At first, this process of being Miss Universe was a little slow. As it was not clear to me, there were activities that were paused. They wanted to make trips that were later canceled …

“Regardless of that, I think the difference I made as a person has been to show that I am a normal woman. That it was my preparation and my desire to get ahead, to reach a goal that brought me here; and that you don’t have to be perfect to wear a Miss Universe crown and sash. It’s about being yourself, being authentic, and that’s what I wanted to highlight.

“I think people continue to think that a Miss Universe is that perfect woman who is not wrong, with perfect physical measurements. And that does not exist. I think that is what I have highlighted the most in this time, although it has been a very short period ”.

© @ andreamezamxAndrea MEza at the time she was crowned Miss Universe 2021

We saw you very adventurous during your reign and with a full schedule still as queen, but do you want to do something with your horns on?

“I would have loved to have more time to visit other countries. I feel like the more you travel, the more you learn. Your mentality changes, your horizons expand, but now with the world of social networks we have the reach of millions of people, and this does not end there. I know that I will continue to touch the lives of other people because what I have done as Miss Universe does not end when the crown passes.

“It will end when I decide, and I have decided that I will continue working for the same causes. I did not start talking about women’s rights for having won Miss Universe, but it is a conviction that I have ”.

What can you tell us about your future projects?

“I cannot say well, well until the contract is signed, but what I can say is that I want to stay in the media, in the entertainment world. I discovered a passion while in front of the cameras and microphones, so rest assured that they will continue to see me in front of the camera! “

Several of your compatriots and companions of the contest follow their dream in front of the cameras, will we see you act?

“That is definitely something I would like to do.”