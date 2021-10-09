10/09/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

There is nothing official, but rumors have spread in the Turkish paddock of the imminent acquisition of Alfa Romeo by Andretti Autosports, the company founded by Mario Andretti and currently headed by his son Michael. The American clan would thus add a Formula 1 team to its portfolio, which already includes projects in IndyCar, IndyLights, IMSA, Formula E, Supercars and Extreme E. The Swedish company Islero Investments, current majority shareholder of Alfa Romeo, has not yet made a final decision

A month ago, when speculation began about Andretti’s possible interest in entering Formula 1, Michael He conceded that “if a good opportunity arises, I will try to seize it.” Now, they can get 80% of Alfa Romeo shares for 350 million euros, according to the specialized website Race Fans.

Mario Andretti, 81, became champion of Formula 1 in 1978. His son Michael tried the adventure with McLaren, but without success. “It is no secret that Michael has been interested in F1 for quite some time. We have explored many options, we have had various conversations, but we have nothing new to report. Our passion is racing in whatever form and if it presents itself. We are going to take advantage of the opportunity to bring Andretti’s name back to F1. But so far this has not been the case, “said a spokesman for Andretti to Race Fans.

The team manager, Fred Vasseur, did not want to comment on the negotiations in Turkey: “I can not say anything because honestly I am not in my duties. I am the general manager and of the team and this type of negotiations do not go with me, they would be with the shareholders. You have to ask the question to the shareholders of the company “.

Next season, Alfa Romeo will change its line-up, and after the definitive withdrawal of Kimi raikkonen has hired Valtteri Bottas, while the other seat, which now occupies Antonio Giovinazzi, is to be decided. In fact, it is the only steering wheel left free on the 2022 grid.