11/06/2021 at 05:01 CET

Vanesa lozano

“Let’s see what’s in the safe, man, I’m waiting for the locksmith to come and open it & mldr; I don’t want to get excited”. Three days after murdering his father, on June 30, 2013, Andreu Coll Tur, 18, was impatient to enjoy the heritage of the Mallorcan businessman with his friend Francisco Abas Rodriguez, a 20-year-old from Zaragoza, a medical transport student, whom he had met on the internet and who helped him commit the crime.

“Hala, man! I’m going to miss it. When your mother sees what there is, she will be very happy”Abas encouraged him over the phone. “I’ll take a picture of you,” Coll promised from his father’s chalet. The son of separated parents, Coll was the only one of three siblings who lived with his father, Andreu Coll Bennàssar, on Alaró (Majorca). The father had been very interested that the minor did not follow the example of his two brothers and finish his studies. Although the young man wanted to prepare for the examinations to be a policeman, he ended up working as a personal assistant in his father’s company.

“I wanted to live better”

Before, in 2010, she left her mother’s house to be with him. He did it “because I wanted to live better and with her I did not have so much money“. The boy complained to his father that his mother did not buy him clothes and made him wear what was becoming too small for his older brother. With a net worth of around 50 million euros, Coll Bennàssar was owner of a slot machine company and real estate In mallorca. It also had a hundred properties spread throughout Spain.

Abas assured that he acted “for love”, that Coll promised him that they would have “a lot of money to live together, even if it was as friends”

Broken relations with his ex-wife and his other two children, he had just carried out all the procedures to disinherit them and bequeath all his assets to the young Andreu, which influenced the young man to carry out his plan, according to the investigators. Two years ago, when he was 16 years old, Andreu Coll had met Francisco Abas playing a video game online, Call of duty. Both shared their fondness for war games and spent marathon days of up to fourteen hours a day in front of the console. Coll introduced himself to Zaragoza as ‘TacticoMen’, an alias behind which, according to his own gamer profile, he was hiding “a killing machine”.

The two young people soon formed a team and became friends, communicating through the microphone of the PlayStation and also on Skype. In 2012, Coll traveled to the peninsula to see Abas and he returned the visit shortly after. Like the man from Zaragoza, the Mallorcan had few friends, as he commented to a neighbor of the family: “The boys from the town don’t want to go with me because my father is rich.” So he found in Abas “a brother” with whom to share his confidences. For his part, the Zaragozan saw in Coll “an unrequited love”, to which he had even declared: “I told him I was in love with him, but he replied that he liked girls”.

Sleeping pills in a sponge cake

Two weeks before the crime, Coll asked Abas to “do something” to his father. He told him about the millionaire wealth of the businessman and promised that after the crime they would live together “as friends”. On June 26, 2013, Abas traveled to Mallorca to spend a season at the boy’s house, where they shared a room and a bed. Two days later, they tried to kill the businessman without success. They put several sleeping pills in a biscuit that they offered him for dinner and, half an hour after he fell asleep, they entered his room.

Abas struck him with a wooden bat, while the son shone a flashlight on him. But the father woke up and they both fled before he could see anything more than “a man hitting him with something,” as he told his sister Margarita the next day. The man called out to his son and Abas, thinking that a stranger had broken into the house, but the two boys managed to convince him that he could have dreamed it all. However, the businessman began to suspect: “I have come to think that it was Andreu. As I have crushed them this week by making them stay to work, Maybe they have crossed the wires and they want to give me a bitch“He told his sister after the attack. And he added a detail that did not go unnoticed by her: “As they have a stick there on the bed that sometimes they play with it …”.

40 strokes

The next day, the businessman’s son and his friend tried again, and this time their plan worked. The man got home around one in the morning. His son asked him to go up to the room, on the second floor, to look at something on his mobile phone. Then, the young Andreu’s friend gave his father the first of the forty blows that ended his life. He did it from behind, with a wooden bat with four four-inch nails at one extreme, that Andreu Coll had made by imitating the weapon from a zombie video game called Dead Rising 2, which the two young men used to play.

A Rolex, a ring and 12,000 euros

Both stated that they waited for the victim to stop breathing and then showered, washed the body with the garden hose and changed his clothes. After They took a Rolex, a gold ring and a briefcase with 12,000 euros in cash, to simulate a robbery and dragged the body to the car, a Land Rover SUV where, hours later, two neighbors found the body on a road in Bunyola, 15 kilometers from Alaró. An acquaintance saw them returning to the chalet around four in the morning in the Audi TT that Coll’s father had given him to his son.

Three days after the crime, the Civil Guard heard how the two young men argued over the phone about the distribution of Coll’s father’s inheritance: “We will kick my aunt out of the company and the money is going to be divided into three piles: for my two brothers and for me“Coll told Abas. “Well, it shouldn’t be like that, huh?”, complained the Zaragoza. “That nothing happens, Fran, that there is a lot”, answered the Mallorcan. But his friend was not calm: “I think your aunt knows something,” he suspected. “He doesn’t know anything. Don’t talk about this here, Fran,” Coll warned her.

A broken pact

After being arrested, the two broke their “pact of silence” and ended up confessing. The businessman’s son tried to justify the murder of his father by claiming that he “he abused psychologically”, especially at work: “He criticized me in front of others and humiliated me, said that I was useless, a social waste and forced me to work longer hours saying that family is family.”

Abas assured that he acted “out of love”, that Coll promised him that they would have “a lot of money to live together, even if only as friends”, and that he did everything he asked. In addition, he downplayed his friend’s version: “Andreu argued a lot with his father, they were not humiliations, but if Andreu left home, his father would take everything from him. The only solution was to kill him“.

17’5 and 16’5 years in jail

Coll and Abas were sentenced to 17 and a half years and 16 and a half years, respectively. Before the judge, they ended asking forgiveness for the crime. They are still in prison. As OPEN CASE has learned, they have not enjoyed any exit permits in these years. Psychiatric reports concluded that the two murderers they did not have a disorder or hallucination derived from the massive consumption of video games and that they were aware of their actions when they planned the crime and committed it.

Coroners defined Coll as a person “cold and intelligent, with dominating character” and they emphasized the hatred he felt towards his father, especially since he evicted Andreu’s mother and brothers in October 2012: “I loved my father, but when we were not at the office or at home. I loved him when we were at my grandfather’s house or in the car. I’ve always loved my mother more, “he declared.