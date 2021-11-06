Although much is discussed about whether Andrew Garfield is the best or the worst Spider-Man, the actor has worked on many other projects such as Social Network – 96% or Until the Last Man – 86%, which are evidence of their talent and that their career should not be limited to superhero deliveries. Many fans hope to see him back in Spider-Man: No Road Home, but beyond his possible appearance with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, the actor hopes to let go of this character that changed his life so much for good and bad.

When The Amazing Spider-Man was released – 73%, Garfield couldn’t escape comparisons to Maguire, and that made the movie look like a failed attempt to bring the hero back after his best moment on the big screen. The protagonist’s chemistry with Emma Stone was essential for this franchise to connect with the public and be given another opportunity. Unfortunately, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, made too many mistakes and ended up with a rather clunky edit, which is why fans consider it the worst of all.

Tom hollandOn the other hand, although he is not saved from comparisons with Maguire or from complaints about his constant alliance with the character of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), he had the privilege of performing on one of the highest peaks of the MCU. In this way they saved the introduction that we already know and opened the way to see the evolution of the hero from another point of view. All this only highlights more the problems that occurred in the saga directed by Marc Webb.

It should be remembered that Sony did not want to let Spidey go, and two more films were planned with Andrew Garfield that had confirmed release dates. Eventually, due to disappointment with the sequel and the plans that Marvel offered to the production company, it was decided that the hero would have a reboot. With Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and Morbius, Sony will finally be able to exploit their end of the deal, and in the end the Tick actor, Tick … Boom was left behind, remembered as a reference that can thrill many if he appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with The Guardian, Garfield explained the terrible weight he felt in bringing Spider-Man to life and being responsible for the success or failure of a multi-million dollar franchise:

My heart broke a little.

I went from being a naive child to growing up. How could I imagine that it was going to be such a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that is what drives the ship. It was a great awakening, and it hurt.

The actor delved into this way in which certain characters are exploited to obtain large profits and how products are altered to avoid millionaire losses, although in the process they move away from what makes these heroes something so special for the public:

San Diego ComicCon is full of grown men and women who are still in touch with that pure thing that the character meant to them. [Pero] You add the market forces and test groups and all of a sudden the focus is less on the soul and more on ensuring we get as much money as possible. And it seemed to me, it seems to me, heartbreaking in every sense of culture. Money is what has corrupted us all and led us to the terrible ecological collapse under which we are all about to die.

With these last apocalyptic words, the actor somehow also explains his interest in other types of genres and characters, since in recent years he has given priority to independent films such as The Silver Lake Mystery – 56%.

All that said, how much would the actor be interested in returning as Spider-Man? It seems like not much; Nevertheless, Andrew Garfield he knows the emotion of the fans very well, so if he really appears in the next installment of the superhero it may be a kind of emotional closure for him; the farewell he didn’t have years ago.

